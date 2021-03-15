JMU-Richmond football game Saturday postponed; Dukes have missed two CAA games due to COVID

Saturday's football game between Richmond and James Madison has been postponed due to COVID testing and contact tracing within the JMU program.

This marks the second consecutive missed game for the Dukes, who had to postpone last weekend's contest against William & Mary.

A school release said that JMU had paused all football activities.

The Dukes sprinted out to a 3-0 start in the abbreviated spring season, and rose to the No. 1 spot in the FCS Top 25 poll, but have now missed their last two games.

The CAA set up a six-game conference schedule, and the Dukes have only completed one of their three scheduled matchups.

Richmond entered the Top 25 this week at No. 23 following a 38-14 victory at Elon on Saturday.