JMU rolls to 5-0 with victory at Arkansas St.

James Madison remained unbeaten with its fifth win of the season, a 42-20 road victory against Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Dukes (5-0) had 598 yards of offense, with quarterback Todd Centeio throwing for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiver Kris Thornton had nine receptions for a career-high 173 receiving yards.

Running back Percy Agyei-Obese also had a career high with 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were held to just 20 rushing yards, the third time the Dukes have held an opponent to 20 or fewer this season.

JMU faces Georgia Southern on Saturday at 4 p.m.; the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

James Madison 0 14 7 21 — 42 Arkansas St. 0 3 10 7 — 20

Second Quarter

ARST—FG Zvada 25, 11:09.

JMU—Vanhorse 13 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:40.

JMU—Ravenel 10 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), :26.

Third Quarter

ARST—FG Zvada 37, 10:05.

JMU—Agyei-Obese 17 run (Wise kick), 8:24.

ARST—Foreman 13 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 6:13.

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Horton 9 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 11:39.

ARST—Hunt 4 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 10:21.

JMU—Agyei-Obese 31 run (Wise kick), 8:37.

JMU—Painter 28 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:56.

———

JMU ARST First downs 32 10 Total Net Yards 598 267 Rushes-yards 43-204 27-20 Passing 394 247 Punt Returns 3-30 1-9 Kickoff Returns 3-49 5-127 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-37-0 16-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 6-31 Punts 2-39.5 5-45.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-35 0-0 Time of Possession 36:45 23:15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—James Madison, Agyei-Obese 21-158, Palmer 13-34, Thornton 2-11, Centeio 4-10, (Team) 3-(minus 9). Arkansas St., Snead 15-38, Mayer 1-5, Lang 1-1, Cross 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 7), Blackman 8-(minus 15).

PASSING—James Madison, Centeio 28-37-0-394. Arkansas St., Blackman 16-26-0-247.

RECEIVING—James Madison, Thornton 9-173, Painter 5-44, Vanhorse 5-40, Horton 3-47, Greene 2-49, Ravenel 2-27, Brown 2-14. Arkansas St., Flemings 4-56, Traore 3-73, Foreman 3-67, Hunt 2-37, Snead 2-5, Cross 1-5, Stevenson 1-4.