 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture

JMU rolls to 5-0 with victory at Arkansas St.

  • 0

James Madison remained unbeaten with its fifth win of the season, a 42-20 road victory against Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Dukes (5-0) had 598 yards of offense, with quarterback Todd Centeio throwing for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiver Kris Thornton had nine receptions for a career-high 173 receiving yards.

Running back Percy Agyei-Obese also had a career high with 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were held to just 20 rushing yards, the third time the Dukes have held an opponent to 20 or fewer this season.

JMU faces Georgia Southern on Saturday at 4 p.m.; the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

James Madison01472142
Arkansas St.0310720

People are also reading…

Second Quarter

ARST—FG Zvada 25, 11:09.

JMU—Vanhorse 13 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:40.

JMU—Ravenel 10 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), :26.

Third Quarter

ARST—FG Zvada 37, 10:05.

JMU—Agyei-Obese 17 run (Wise kick), 8:24.

ARST—Foreman 13 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 6:13.

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Horton 9 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 11:39.

ARST—Hunt 4 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 10:21.

JMU—Agyei-Obese 31 run (Wise kick), 8:37.

JMU—Painter 28 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:56.

 

———

 JMUARST
First downs3210
Total Net Yards598267
Rushes-yards43-20427-20
Passing394247
Punt Returns3-301-9
Kickoff Returns3-495-127
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int28-37-016-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-31
Punts2-39.55-45.8
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards5-350-0
Time of Possession36:4523:15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—James Madison, Agyei-Obese 21-158, Palmer 13-34, Thornton 2-11, Centeio 4-10, (Team) 3-(minus 9). Arkansas St., Snead 15-38, Mayer 1-5, Lang 1-1, Cross 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 7), Blackman 8-(minus 15).

PASSING—James Madison, Centeio 28-37-0-394. Arkansas St., Blackman 16-26-0-247.

RECEIVING—James Madison, Thornton 9-173, Painter 5-44, Vanhorse 5-40, Horton 3-47, Greene 2-49, Ravenel 2-27, Brown 2-14. Arkansas St., Flemings 4-56, Traore 3-73, Foreman 3-67, Hunt 2-37, Snead 2-5, Cross 1-5, Stevenson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—James Madison, Wise 45, Wise 32.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Week 6: ACC Power Poll

Week 6: ACC Power Poll

It’s the first week of October but the ACC may have already seen its biggest games play out when Clemson took care of North Carolina State on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports reporter Zach Joachim talks about the local high school football scene in this week's A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury | A1 Extra

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News