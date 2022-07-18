JMU’s Tatum Walsh, a former St. Catherine’s standout, qualifies for U.S. Women's Amateur

When James Madison women’s golf coach Tommy Baker considers the defining aspect of Tatum Walsh’s golf game, it’s not necessarily the notable power she generates on her swings — with the ability to hit longer than just about anyone she plays against.

Nor is it her improved short game, another ingredient in her 74.47 scoring average as a freshman with the Dukes this past year, the second-lowest mark by a freshman in school history.

Rather, what his mind settles on is the mindset Walsh takes to golf, a persistent hunger to want to get better.

“I think a lot of players like the idea of working hard and getting better,” Baker said. “But she wants to work hard and get better. Like she wants to, she has the want-to factor.”

Golf was the sport Walsh fell in love with growing up, an interest boosted by a desire to figure out its persistent puzzle — the array of possible shots that can be hit on a given course. She had a natural swing from an early age, one that’s since been tuned to bring out more of the distance that she displays now.

Hours of daily training pour into her game, which have paid off in competition with accolades that’ve included co-medalist and co-player of the year at the VISAA Division I tournament as a St. Catherine’s senior last year, a Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur championship in 2020 and a spot in last year’s U.S. Girls' Junior Championship.

And, last Monday, the Midlothian native added to that list by booking a ticket to compete on her biggest stage to this point. Playing in a qualifying tournament at her home course, Salisbury Country Club, Walsh secured a berth to the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which will be contested Aug. 8-14 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.

It’s the latest step in what’s been an upward career trajectory for the rising JMU sophomore.

"It was awesome,” Walsh said. “I mean, I couldn't really believe it.”

Walsh shot a 2-under 70 in the qualifying round at Salisbury. She grabbed one of two spots available — Jia-cheng Emma Tang, of Chino Hills, Calif., finished at 5-under 67 to nab the other ticket.

Walsh is the first JMU golfer to ever qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

She unlocked more out of her swing after she began working with Salisbury Country Club director Mike Hott the summer before her junior year at St. Catherine’s. Immediately, Hott sought to shallow Walsh’s swing plane, to help her become more consistent.

“Once that club got on plane, she started soaring,” Hott said. “I mean, it got really easy for her. And then working on speed, of course. You got to work on speed. You got to get comfortable with speed.

“So we had to make her comfortable with speed. And now she's a bomber.”

Walsh won the VSGA Women’s Amateur at age 17 and, last year, became the third female golfer to ever be named the Times-Dispatch’s All-Metro player of the year. She was recruited to JMU — she made an impression on Baker because of her ability to “hit it a mile.”

In addition to the overall scoring average that was second among JMU freshmen in program history this past season, Walsh posted a scoring average on par 5s in particular (4.9271) that was a JMU freshman record. But her season was cut short in early spring due to a stress fracture in her hand.

She didn’t play for a period that spanned from March to May, and the Women’s Amateur qualifier last was her first competitive event since the injury.

But, behind the scenes, Walsh has established a regimented routine to help put her in position for the type of performances that yielded her Women’s Amateur qualification — the “want-to factor” that has stood out to Baker.

This time of year, Walsh is out of the house by 7 a.m. to work out. She trains with Glenn Pfluger at RVA Athletes, on her mobility. Then she spends one to two hours on her short game before one or two hours either on the range or playing a nine-hole round — usually at Salisbury, where she lives by the course.

“She is one of the most dedicated people I know,” Walsh’s mother, Margie Warfield, said. “And it's just so fun to watch.”

Walsh was comfortable, then, playing at Salisbury in the qualifier, where she booked five birdies in her round.

Afterward, she received a placard marking the moment, which stated that, “Nearly 1,500 players from around the world annually vie for a place in the championship,” and that she was one of just 156 to gain entry. It was “really special,” Walsh said.

"Getting into two USGA events is something even elite players don't get a chance to do,” Hott said of Walsh’s accomplishment. This is her second USGA event, following the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship last year.

At Chambers Bay, which hosted the 2015 U.S. Open, the top 64 players after 36 holes of stroke play will move on to match play.

Hott believes that an opportunity like the one that lies ahead for Walsh will open more doors for her, and drive her to work even harder. Both Hott and Baker said Walsh is now beginning to realize the type of talent she possesses.

And it’s only still the beginning, with her work ethic pushing her forward.

“She's starting to put the pedal down now,” Hott said. “So I'm seeing a lot of really good things.”