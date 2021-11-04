JMU set for Friday meeting at General Assembly to progress Sun Belt move, with grace period to meet financial requirement possible

The school, in a section of its most recently available operating budget, for 2019-20, noted that its student fee subsidy was at 56.07% as of FY2018.

JMU, as it enters its FCS to FBS transition, isn’t eyeing a full 15% to make up, from 70% to 55%. According to a university spokesperson, the school is projecting that its student fee subsidy will be 60.5% for the current fiscal year.

According to figures for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, JMU’s student athletic fee for 2019-20 was $2,477, second only to VMI’s ($3,544) among the state schools listed. JMU’s total athletic budget for that year was $58,216,278, with $45,672,215 coming from student fees. There are adjustments made for the percentage of that that’s counted toward the cap in the bill, mainly deductions for agency service charges, debt services and spirit groups.

If all goes as JMU would hope and plan, it could receive same-day approval for its proposal on Friday and be able to go forward with entrance into the Sun Belt — with perhaps an official Sun Belt announcement out Friday as well.

And it may not have to sweat the student fee cap right away.

“We tried to really balance this out,” Cox said of his bill and the process JMU will undertake on Friday. “We want a vigorous sports program. We also want them to pay attention to costs and make sure they’re not putting it on the backs of just the students. And they’re raising [money] through ticket prices, or the alumni, etcetera. They’ve got some skin in this game, too.”