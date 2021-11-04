JMU set for Friday meeting at General Assembly to progress Sun Belt move, with grace period to meet financial requirement possible

When James Madison officials head two hours south on Friday for a meeting at the General Assembly that could formally open a final doorway to the Sun Belt Conference, they may be met with leniency on meeting state financial requirements that would come with the move.
JMU’s 10:30 a.m. meeting is with the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, a body put in place through a 2015 bill meant to keep student athletic fees at bay.
The commission will review JMU’s financial plan for making the jump from the FCS level to FBS, from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt. As part of the 2015 bill, a state school at the FCS level can use student fees to fund up to 70% of its athletic budget. But a state school at a non-power FBS conference, where JMU is headed in the Sun Belt, can fund up to 55% of its athletic budget with student fees.
So JMU will have to show the commission how it plans to finance its move, and meet its updated student fee limit.
But there’s wiggle room so that the difference wouldn’t have to be made up immediately. It’s very possible that JMU, like Old Dominion was in the aftermath of its FBS move several years ago, will be granted a phase-in period to meet the new cap.
“The commission can simply make a recommendation that it be phased in,” said Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who introduced the 2015 bill.
Heading into Friday’s meeting, JMU is formally requesting that it get a five-year grace period — which ODU received — according to House Appropriations Committee fiscal analyst Tony Maggio. JMU president Jonathan Alger, director of athletics Jeff Bourne and senior vice president of administration and finance Charlie King are expected to attend Friday.
ODU, like JMU, jumped from the FCS level in the CAA to FBS in 2013, joining Conference USA. That was two years before Cox’s bill was put in place, and it was written into the legislation that ODU could continue to operate under the FCS student fee standard in the legislation until July 1, 2020.
If the commission Friday follows through with JMU’s request and recommends that the school gets similar phase-in time, it would take official budget language or a clause in the legislation to formally make that happen.
“It’s reasonable if they don’t get their full revenue share under probationary status [upon joining the Sun Belt as a new member], we give them a little time to do that,” Cox said.
According to ODU university budget officer Bruce Aird, in a statement, the university focused on “minimal, if any increases to university support, while emphasizing the growth of other revenue streams within the athletic program. (Ticket Sales, guarantees, contributions, conference/NCAA revenue, advertising, media, etc.)” during its five-year period.
The school, in a section of its most recently available operating budget, for 2019-20, noted that its student fee subsidy was at 56.07% as of FY2018.
JMU, as it enters its FCS to FBS transition, isn’t eyeing a full 15% to make up, from 70% to 55%. According to a university spokesperson, the school is projecting that its student fee subsidy will be 60.5% for the current fiscal year.
According to figures for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, JMU’s student athletic fee for 2019-20 was $2,477, second only to VMI’s ($3,544) among the state schools listed. JMU’s total athletic budget for that year was $58,216,278, with $45,672,215 coming from student fees. There are adjustments made for the percentage of that that’s counted toward the cap in the bill, mainly deductions for agency service charges, debt services and spirit groups.
If all goes as JMU would hope and plan, it could receive same-day approval for its proposal on Friday and be able to go forward with entrance into the Sun Belt — with perhaps an official Sun Belt announcement out Friday as well.
And it may not have to sweat the student fee cap right away.
“We tried to really balance this out,” Cox said of his bill and the process JMU will undertake on Friday. “We want a vigorous sports program. We also want them to pay attention to costs and make sure they’re not putting it on the backs of just the students. And they’re raising [money] through ticket prices, or the alumni, etcetera. They’ve got some skin in this game, too.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr