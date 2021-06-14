JMU softball star Odicci Alexander signs pro contract with USSSA Pride

Odicci Alexander became a national star at this year's Women's College World Series, and now she'll have the opportunity to play softball professionally.

The USSSA Pride, an independent softball team, announced Monday that Alexander had signed a contract with the team and would join the team on Tuesday ahead of its summer schedule.

The Pride, based in Florida, plays exhibition games against national teams and other all-star teams.

Alexander led the Dukes to their first World Series appearance, and logged the upset of the season when JMU defeated eventual national champion Oklahoma in the tournament's opening game.

She is the fourth JMU player to sign a professional contract, the most recent being pitcher Megan Good in 2019.

Alexander, who just finished her senior season, set the JMU record for most strikeouts in a game by fanning 19 in the Dukes' 10-inning victory over Tennessee in regional play.

She was also strong at the plate, with a career .337 batting average.