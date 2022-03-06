JMU softball will raise its World Series banner this week, but it's now a very different Dukes team

The last time most JMU fans saw the softball team, they were given a standing ovation as they left the field after their final loss at the Women's College World Series, ending a historic run that put them in the national spotlight.

Thursday that run will be celebrated at the Dukes' home opener, but the team that takes the field will have a new look, with eight starters having departed.

The swarm of excitement surrounding the Dukes carried through the summer and into the new season, but now an entirely new lineup filled with underclassmen faces the challenge of carrying on success. JMU head coach Lauren LaPorte said she doesn't want her team to feel pressure to repeat, but rather just to remain themselves.

The Dukes reached near-celebrity status following their Oklahoma City trip, including on-field recognition at a Washington Nationals game. LaPorte said going to the grocery store was a challenge at times with how many people began to recognize her, but she saw the impact her team had on the community.

“It was exciting for players to go through something like that and to get recognized and to hear other people's stories and the impact that they made on them,” LaPorte said. “If we had a JMU softball shirt, sure we got stopped quite a bit, and that's exciting.”

Once fall training came around, JMU faced a new challenge — how do you remain yourself after making history? LaPorte’s answer was to use that success and turn it into preparation to teach the Dukes to be themselves and find their own path.

“I think with so many new freshmen, it's been a challenge at trying to flip the page but also still celebrating what we were able to do,” LaPorte said. “It's been teaching and trying to figure things out and get in some type of rhythm."

Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey may feel that challenge most acutely, following in the footsteps of WCWS standout Odicci Alexander. Humphrey made a brief appearance in the Dukes’ final game against eventual champion Oklahoma, then went on to pitch two perfect games internationally at the WBSC U18 World Cup.

“She’s not Odicci, she has to do things her way and get out of their way,” LaPorte said. “That's kind of been a little challenging for her, because in every interview that she’s in, Odicci’s name is always brought up.”

Another player that steps into the limelight this season is redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips. Phillips has been one of JMU’s biggest offensive leaders since the start of the new season, scoring four RBIs and two home runs entering weekend play.

“I kind of just took it to embrace the opportunity that I was able to fulfill,” Phillips said “Especially with the younger ones, with us playing at home next week, I think they're just anxious to see.”

Phillips originally had experience as a catcher, but with holes needing to be filled she was moved into the outfield. Her response? Give former teammate Kate Gordon a call for a pair of sunglasses. It was a simple ask, but Phillips said it describes how Gordon “took me under her wing,” and it’s her goal to continue that tradition this season.

"Having those relationships is what really brings the team together and how we were able to do what we did last year," she said.

The Dukes had a small reunion in October during JMU football’s homecoming game, and received their rings from that season.

One of the players who wasn't able to attend was infielder Sarah Jubas, who is now playing for North Carolina. The former infielder said she gave her two cents to her former teammates — enjoy every moment.

“I think I learned afterwards that you don't really get much time there,” Jubas said. “Just really enjoy all those moments with your teammates; everything is really valuable.”

JMU has faced top 25 teams since opening the season in mid-February, including No. 3 Florida and UCF. Despite losing to both teams at the UCF Knights Classic, LaPorte said she sees promise in the youth of the team.

Now returning home for the opener on Thursday, the coach knows that JMU fans are just as excited as she feels about opening Veterans Memorial Park.

“To know that they have support from the JMU nation, that's what this team needs right now,” LaPorte said. “I mean, we throw them in the fire very quickly.”

No longer eligible for the CAA tournament, because of a conference ruling after JMU announced its intention to leave for the Sun Belt, LaPorte said she focused the team’s schedule on RPI. After tough early-season tournaments, returning home will bring excitement.

“Especially with the younger ones, us playing at home next week I think they're just anxious to see what we're all talking about when we talk about the Harrisonburg community having our back,” Phillips said.

Come the home opener, when the Dukes retake the field, their coach is expecting a big ovation when the WCWS banner is unveiled.