JMU softball's incredible run continues Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

This year’s JMU team hadn’t lost since March 28 before dropping one of three games to Missouri in the super regional last weekend.

Still, for all JMU’s historic success, the Dukes had never reached the WCWS.

... but their star pitcher did: Alexander (pronounced like Odyssey) went to Park View High, near South Hill off I-85 near the North Carolina border.

Coach Loren LaPorte was scouting a different player at a state tournament game when she noticed Alexander and offered her a scholarship.

The rest is history.

Alexander tamed the Sooners’ prolific offense on Thursday, then saved the day Friday night against Oklahoma State, making a diving tag at the plate in the seventh inning to preserve a one-run lead.

“Just to see her leave her feet and make that tag, it’s unbelievable,” LaPorte said. “I can’t even describe it any other way.”

It was SportsCenter’s No. 1 play of the day, with the rest of the softball world declaring it the play of the year.

“I really didn’t have time to flip it to [the catcher], so I just went for it,” Alexander said in her understated style. “It was a big out. I’m glad I did it.”