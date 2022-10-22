JMU struggles with QB Todd Centeio out, falls 26-12 to Marshall

HARRISONBURG — The potential was clear, particularly on the second completion of the day.

James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins launched a rainbow pass that fell right into the hands of a speeding Terrance Greene Jr. along the sideline for a 43-yard gain. The play helped set up an early Camden Wise field goal, that gave the Dukes an early lead Saturday.

But what also became clear, as time passed, was that JMU could not establish a level of synchronicity on offense that it had been accustomed to — a unit that averaged 519.7 yards entering the day, sixth nationally.

Atkins, a redshirt freshman, made what was his first start Saturday. Sixth-year standout Todd Centeio, the Dukes’ regular starter, was scratched before the game.

And a usually explosive offense struggled to get much going.

The ultimate result was a second JMU loss in a row, 26-12, in front of a record crowd of 26,159 for homecoming at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“Offensively, made a couple plays early. But, I mean, we were abysmal,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We couldn’t get anything going, couldn’t sustain anything.”

Atkins’ start was a game-time decision, though it was something JMU (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) knew was a possibility for the past couple of days. Centeio, who transferred to JMU over the offseason from Colorado State, suffered a pulled oblique muscle in practice on Thursday.

It was a malady, Cignetti said, that stemmed in part from a hurt shoulder Centeio suffered in the Dukes’ Sept. 24 win at Appalachian State.

Centeio entered the day third in the country in points responsible for per game, with 22.3.

And compounding Atkins’ challenge in starting on short notice was attrition on the offense line. Right tackle Nick Kidwell (ankle) — who Cignetti characterized as JMU's best offensive lineman — did not play Saturday, and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt was hurt during the game, seen on crutches on the sideline.

After Atkins went 5 of 11 for 120 yards and a touchdown — a 17-yarder to Zach Horton — in the first quarter, the Dukes’ production slowed significantly.

JMU had 129 total yards of offense in the first quarter, and 118 the rest of the game.

“It all sort of comes together — you lose your best offensive lineman, this and that. And they all kind of play off one another,” Cignetti said, of the components behind the Dukes’ offensive struggles.

The Dukes finished 0 for 17 on third down Saturday. Atkins was sacked seven times, and intercepted four times. And JMU’s 247 total yards of offense was a season low. The team punted a program-record 12 times.

Marshall (4-3, 1-2) crept ahead as JMU continued to sputter offensively. The Thundering Herd took a 16-12 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter when quarterback Cam Fancher found receiver Corey Gammage, who eluded a tackle attempt and sped for a 57-yard touchdown. It was a lead later sealed by an 18-yard Laborn touchdown run with 4:07 to play in the fourth.

Now a banged up group of Dukes must regroup during a bye week, before traveling to play at Louisville on Nov. 5.

Besides Centeio, Kidwell and Wyatt, starting linebacker Jailin Walker (Varina) and starting safety Sam Kidd were hurt Saturday, too. And the absences may be shining a light on the depth gap JMU still must close as it continues to settle into FBS membership.

The Dukes, before Saturday, hadn’t lost consecutive games within a season since October 2015.

“I think what you’re seeing right now is part of this process of moving up to FBS, is having the quality depth that you need to be able to absorb injuries to key players, or starting players, which is a process and it takes a couple years,” Cignetti said.

The bye comes at a good time, Cignetti said.

It could prove a pivotal time, to get back on track, before the final four-game stretch run.

“This is a different level of play,” running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “And we got to come correct every week.”