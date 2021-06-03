JMU stuns No. 1 Oklahoma, a softball powerhouse, in dramatic Women's College World Series win

Afterward, the fifth-year senior said she tried to focus on each and every pitch, aiming to keep the Sooners’ batters off balance.

“Just mixing up my pitches, not really throwing the ball at the same spot each time, and just making sure it moves,” Alexander said. “Because they are great hitters.”

She settled back down after allowing the three-run home run in the third inning, to Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings, logging seven of her strikeouts after that point.

That set the stage for Gordon to put JMU back in front, the home run off of the Sooners’ Shannon Saile, who also pitched the complete game. It was the 69th home run of Gordon’s career. She’s the all-time CAA home run record holder.

“I knew Kate was going to break out,” LaPorte said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a home run, I’ll tell you that. I thought she was going to get a base hit.”

But home run it was, one that will go down in JMU lore. LaPorte said they told the players in the locker room afterward that, yes, they just did one of the most historic things in JMU history and in the history of the game itself. But it’s also just the start.