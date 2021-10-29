JMU takes another step toward FBS football, but the General Assembly must approve its financial plan first

A first official step was taken by James Madison Friday morning in its ongoing process toward a jump from FCS football classification to the top-tier FBS level, with an expected move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.
In a special meeting, JMU’s Board of Visitors convened Friday and approved a plan to move forward with the FCS to FBS transition, and to pursue an invite from the Sun Belt.
“The fact that we’re able to take this action is a reflection of the strong reputation that James Madison University has built, and the strength of our athletics program,” BOV rector Lara Major said. “It’s been strategically built over the years, so very much appreciate the hard work on behalf of the university.”
As JMU’s expected Sun Belt move continues to advance, a next formal step will be General Assembly approval, as per a 2015 bill aimed at keeping student athletic fees in check.
The bill, introduced by Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, sets caps on how much a school can fund its athletic budget through the student fees.
“We were really just trying to make sure the Board of Visitors and everyone’s taking into account when you made a move, like adding a sport, whether it be basketball, football, a major sport; [or] when you moved a division, that you were really crunching the numbers,” Cox said Friday, discussing the impetus behind the bill. “It just wasn’t the alumni were pushing you to do it exclusively. That you had the ability to generate, frankly, more money on your own, not just rely on student fees.”
At its current, FCS level, JMU can rely on fees for 70% of its athletic funding. With a move to the Group of Five FBS level in the Sun Belt, the cap would be 55%.
The school’s student fee has a history of being one of the highest in the country. A 2020 NBC report tabbed JMU’s 2017-18 fee ($2,340) the third-highest in the nation.
JMU will have to present a plan to the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, showing the financial impact of its conference move and how it will address that impact. The school is scheduled to present its plan in person at the General Assembly next Friday morning.
"They would show how they would move, what their plan would be, what the financial impact would be on their program, on their expenses. And how they would finance it,” House Appropriations Committee fiscal analyst Tony Maggio said.
JMU president Jonathan Alger, senior vice president for administration and finance Charlie King and director of athletics Jeff Bourne would be among the expected school representatives at Friday’s meeting.
It’ll be the first time the 11-person Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission will convene since the bill was put in place. ODU announced its plan to jump from JMU’s current home, the FCS Colonial Athletic Association, to FBS Conference USA, three years before the bill was put in place.
Officially, the commission has two business days after receipt of JMU’s plan to act. But Maggio expects there could be same-day approval, on Friday.
“I think if the members are comfortable with what they've seen in hearing from the institution and anyone else that's there,” Maggio said.
Cox also explained that the commission doesn’t necessarily hold a veto power if it’s not comfortable with JMU’s plan. They try to work with the schools, Cox said.
“My guess is JMU’s probably dotted their I’s and crossed their T’s,” Cox said. “They probably wouldn’t have gone to this step [without doing so].”
Bourne, in an interview session last week, said he feels JMU’s in a “really good place” in terms of financial backing from donors, that would help JMU achieve the 55% student fee threshold required in making an FBS move.
“I think we're in a good place because we have a lot of fan support,” he said. “You have to be realistic, though, when you look at making large strides toward that type of expense. It has to come from somewhere. So most programs today rely very heavily on revenue from donors and ticket sales to help make that happen."
Elsewhere, in the Sun Belt’s overall ongoing expansion, it officially announced Southern Mississippi and ODU as new members this week. JMU and Marshall are the other two official announcements expected to come.
JMU’s resources, with an athletic budget already at an FBS level — $52,704,654 in the 2018-19 academic year, according to the USA Today college finance database — and its status as a perennial FCS power has helped position the school for such a move after years of speculation.
The school’s president, Jonathan Alger, expressed in Friday’s BOV meeting that he feels it’s the right moment for the discussions. And JMU isn’t letting the moment pass.
“The university is truly being recognized as a national university in multiple ways, as we all know, right now,” Alger said. “So I think that the timing is right for this important conversation. We’ve always sought to do things the right way — as a university, certainly in terms of athletics — for all of our students-athletes and for all of our students.”
