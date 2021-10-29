JMU takes another step toward FBS football, but the General Assembly must approve its financial plan first

A first official step was taken by James Madison Friday morning in its ongoing process toward a jump from FCS football classification to the top-tier FBS level, with an expected move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.

In a special meeting, JMU’s Board of Visitors convened Friday and approved a plan to move forward with the FCS to FBS transition, and to pursue an invite from the Sun Belt.

“The fact that we’re able to take this action is a reflection of the strong reputation that James Madison University has built, and the strength of our athletics program,” BOV rector Lara Major said. “It’s been strategically built over the years, so very much appreciate the hard work on behalf of the university.”

As JMU’s expected Sun Belt move continues to advance, a next formal step will be General Assembly approval, as per a 2015 bill aimed at keeping student athletic fees in check.

The bill, introduced by Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, sets caps on how much a school can fund its athletic budget through the student fees.