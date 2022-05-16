JMU to honor Lauren Bernett during weekend baseball series

James Madison announced Monday that it will honor Lauren Bernett, the late member of its softball program, over the course of the Dukes’ final baseball series of the season this weekend.

Bernett, 20, was JMU softball’s standout starting catcher. She died on April 25 in Harrisonburg. In the aftermath, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that Bernett’s death was being classified as an apparent suicide.

JMU canceled the final nine softball games on its schedule. But as part of the baseball series, this Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park against visiting UNCW, the Dukes’ softball seniors — pitcher Alexis Bermudez, utility player Kayla Boseman and catcher Madison Storey — will be honored with the baseball team’s seniors on Saturday.

Also, as part of the weekend, baseball catcher Travis Reifsnider (Collegiate) will switch from his No. 6 to a No. 22 jersey, in recognition of Bernett’s number. Baseball players will wear No. 22 decals on their batting helmets, and a larger version of that decal will be placed on the backstop and on the outfield wall.

In addition, a table at the stadium, on the first-base side, will make information on mental health awareness available. And there will be a moment of silence for Bernett before Thursday’s game.

Bernett, who was from McDonald, Pa., was having a breakout year as a sophomore this season. She batted .336 (the Dukes’ third-highest mark), had 33 RBIs (the Dukes’ second-highest mark) and had nine home runs. She drove in seven runs in an April 16 contest against the College of Charleston, which tied JMU’s single-game record.

Last week, Bernett was selected as a Colonial Athletic Association first-team pick.

Bernett’s family requested that all memorial contributions be made to JMU softball.