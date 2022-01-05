JMU top receiver, former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr. enters transfer portal

Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison’s top offensive playmaker, announced on Wednesday plans to eye a new opportunity elsewhere.

Wells, a former Highland Springs standout, wrote in a tweet Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-1, 204-pound wide receiver had an explosive first two seasons with the Dukes, in their spring 2021 and fall 2021 campaigns.

“I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to play at James Madison University, I have made memories and bonds that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Wells wrote. “I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for taking me in and helping me with everything.”

THANK YOU JMU !! pic.twitter.com/pxymuqJBDs — Antwane Wells (@_Awells13) January 5, 2022

This past fall, Wells set JMU single-season records for receiving yards (1,250), receiving touchdowns (15) and receptions (83), using his separation speed to serve as a consistent big-play threat for the Dukes.