JMU top receiver, former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr. enters transfer portal

Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison’s top offensive playmaker, announced on Wednesday plans to eye a new opportunity elsewhere.
Wells, a former Highland Springs standout, wrote in a tweet Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-1, 204-pound wide receiver had an explosive first two seasons with the Dukes, in their spring 2021 and fall 2021 campaigns.
“I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to play at James Madison University, I have made memories and bonds that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Wells wrote. “I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for taking me in and helping me with everything.”
THANK YOU JMU !! pic.twitter.com/pxymuqJBDs— Antwane Wells (@_Awells13) January 5, 2022
This past fall, Wells set JMU single-season records for receiving yards (1,250), receiving touchdowns (15) and receptions (83), using his separation speed to serve as a consistent big-play threat for the Dukes.
Wells had more than 100 receiving yards in six of the Dukes’ 14 games, including a career-high 179 yards, plus two touchdowns, in a 55-7 win against Maine in September. He was a first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick, helping JMU to a 12-2 record and a final run to the FCS playoff semifinals. JMU is set to begin its jump to the FBS level, and the Sun Belt Conference, this year.
Last spring — in a season postponed from fall 2020 due to pandemic — Wells as a true freshman had 33 receptions for 603 yards and six touchdowns over eight games.
In just the two seasons, Wells already put himself third on JMU’s career receiving touchdowns list (21) ninth on the school’s career receiving yards list (1,853) and ninth on the school’s career receptions list (116).
Elsewhere, star JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene — another former Highland Spring standout — on Monday formally announced his plans to enter this year’s NFL draft. Greene returned for an extra fifth season this past fall, using the additional eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
Thank You JMU 💜 pic.twitter.com/GzkPK1SkWW— MIKE GREENE 🦠 (@MikeGreene__) January 4, 2022
The All-American performer finished his career with 39 tackles for loss, with 18 sacks. The 6-3, 292 pounder was selected as CAA co-defensive player of the year following the 2021 spring season, when he played mostly defensive end.