JMU tramples Morehead State

HARRISONBURG — If the James Madison football team had any rust from a 13-month absence, the Dukes didn’t show it as they dominated Morehead State 52-0 on a brisk Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
JMU’s deep running back group carried the load, combining for 369 rushing yards and four scores. Senior Percy Agyei-Obese led the way with 116 yards and a score. Solomon Vanhorse popped off a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Jawon Hamilton and Latrele Palmer each had a pair of touchdown runs. All four JMU backs eclipsed 50 rushing yards.
“Normally the rule is three carries in a row and then you’re out, but today we went with two,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We’re trying to keep them fresh, and always be throwing fresh guys at people.”
The rushing dominance started right away as the Dukes constructed a 2:58 drive capped by Hamilton finding a gap in the line for an 8-yard touchdown run.
After JMU forced a three-and-out, Vanhorse made a trio of defenders miss as he scampered to the end zone for a 68-yard score, the game’s longest play.
Palmer was the third back to join the party in the Dukes’ third drive, rushing for 40 yards before finishing the drive by trucking over an Eagles defender to put JMU up 21-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
“Once I saw green, I just accelerated, and whoever was in my way was going to get the shoulder,” Palmer said.
JMU’s defense swarmed Morehead State early and often, pressuring quarterback Mark Pappas on nearly every drop and stopping running backs behind the line of scrimmage. The Dukes allowed only one first down and held the Eagles to just 3 yards in the opening quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer swapped out Pappas for redshirt senior DeAndre Clayton as a part of their two-quarterback system. Clayton used his mobility to help the Eagles drive to JMU’s 23. The drive was aided by a targeting call on JMU linebacker Kelvin Azanama that led to his ejection.
However, the momentum was halted when a Clayton pass was easily intercepted by JMU safety Wayne Davis.
Shortly after the interception, Dukes redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Kris Thornton, who sprinted by defenders for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Dukes up by four scores.
The Eagles and Clayton put together another nice drive on the following possession, but again failed to score despite reaching JMU’s 31 as a field goal attempt was blocked by former Louisa County star Tony Thurston.
The Dukes led 28-0 at halftime after outgaining Morehead State 287-81, with 160 yards coming from the running game.
JMU continue to dominate in the second half, scoring another 21 points in the third quarter off rushing scores by Palmer, Hamilton and Agyei-Obese. The Eagles gained just 21 yards in the third quarter, while JMU racked up 194.
“Since our spring game, we haven’t really tackled, so it was big going out there,” said JMU defensive end Mike Greene, who tallied two sacks. “It shows that we’ve been working at practice and keeping it up to improve every single day.”
The starters were pulled for the fourth quarter. Ethan Ratke’s 27-yard field goal completed the victory.
The Dukes finished with 556 yards of total offense. Morehead State mustered only 98 total yards, with 78 coming in the second quarter.
Johnson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-14 passing. JMU picked off two passes and sacked Eagles’ quarterbacks four times.
JMU will host Robert Morris next week in another nonconference matchup. The teams last met in 2018, with the Dukes winning 73-7.
Morehead State 0 0 0 0 — 0
James Madison 21 7 21 3 — 52
First Quarter
JMU—Hamilton 8 run ((Ratke kick), 10:03
JMU—Vanhorse 68 run (Ratke kick), 6:40
JMU—Palmer 6 run (Ratke kick), 3:31
Second Quarter
JMU—Thornton 52 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 7:06
Third Quarter
JMU—Palmer 3 run (Ratke kick), 8:58
JMU—Hamilton 6 run (Ratke kick), 6:29
JMU—Agyei-Obese 3 run (Ratke kick), 2:58
Fourth Quarter
JMU—FG Ratke 27, 05:57
MORE JMU
First downs 9 28
Rushes-yards 30-6 58-369
Passing 104 187
Comp-Att-Int 14-28-2 14-20-0
Return Yards 53 6
Punts-Avg. 8-35.8 2-30.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 3-1
Penalty-Yards 3-15 5-50
Time of Possession 27:52 32:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–Morehead, Aguero 5-14, Stoudemire 4-10, Clayton 10-1, Holder 1-1, Adebayo 1-0, Rivenburg 4-(minus 4), Pappas 1-(minus 4), Cramer 2-(minus 5), Guilfoil 1-(minus 9). JMU, Agyei-Obese 13-116, Palmer 14-90, Vanhorse 5-82, Hamilton 10-68, Douglas 10-21, Moloney 1-3, Co. Johnson 3-(minus 8)
Passing–Morehead, Clayton 7-9-1-71, Pappas 5-14-1-28, Cramer 2-5-0-5. JMU, Johnson 10-14-0-147, Moloney 4-6-0-40
Receiving–Morehead, Guilfoil 2-26, Peters 3-21, Scott 1-17, Byrd 1-16, Aguero 2-9, Campbell-Clay 1-8, Armour 1-7, Rivenburg 2-0, Holder 1-0. JMU, Thornton 3-90, Cheatham 2-15, Painter 1-15, Bracey 1-12, Palmer 1-11, Sims 1-11, Reid 1-10, Ravenel 1-9, Douglas 1-8, Wells 1-6, Vanhorse 1-0