JMU tramples Morehead State

“Once I saw green, I just accelerated, and whoever was in my way was going to get the shoulder,” Palmer said.

JMU’s defense swarmed Morehead State early and often, pressuring quarterback Mark Pappas on nearly every drop and stopping running backs behind the line of scrimmage. The Dukes allowed only one first down and held the Eagles to just 3 yards in the opening quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer swapped out Pappas for redshirt senior DeAndre Clayton as a part of their two-quarterback system. Clayton used his mobility to help the Eagles drive to JMU’s 23. The drive was aided by a targeting call on JMU linebacker Kelvin Azanama that led to his ejection.

However, the momentum was halted when a Clayton pass was easily intercepted by JMU safety Wayne Davis.

Shortly after the interception, Dukes redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Kris Thornton, who sprinted by defenders for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Dukes up by four scores.

The Eagles and Clayton put together another nice drive on the following possession, but again failed to score despite reaching JMU’s 31 as a field goal attempt was blocked by former Louisa County star Tony Thurston.