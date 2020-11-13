JMU transfers bolster UVA football defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – If not for the COVID-19 outbreak and the decision of the CAA to push its football season back to the spring, D’Angelo Amos and Adeeb Atariwa would never have left James Madison. The safety and defensive tackle found tremendous success on the field with the Dukes and contentment off it at the Harrisonburg school.

But with no football to play, the duo made the big decision to transfer to an FBS program, to be able to compete this fall. Independent of each other, they each opted to transfer to Virginia.

Amos, Atariwa and UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall thought the pair could help the Cavaliers this season. None of them knew just how much they’d end up being needed.

“Essential,” is how Mendenhall described the pair this week. “We would really be hurting without them at those two positions with limited depth.”

Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) has played the past two games without starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson, and expects to be without that dynamic duo again Saturday against Louisville (2-5, 1-5). Amos, a former Meadowbrook High star who started 44 games at JMU, and sophomore Antonio Clary have filled in.