JMU trying to turn page with sharp preparation heading into Saturday bout at Richmond

When James Madison reconvened as a team on Monday, coming off its upset loss to Villanova on Saturday, Mike Greene made sure to pitch in to the Dukes’ energy level.

Greene, a former Highland Springs standout turned All-American defensive lineman, is a valued leader for the Dukes — a fifth-year senior. And, as such, wanted to try to help ensure JMU began to move forward in a productive way. That the sting of the team’s first defeat at the hands of a Colonial Athletic Association opponent since 2018 didn’t linger.

“Just forgetting the past, brushing it off and then get on to the next week because you don't want last week to affect this week,” Greene said. “So, just bringing that juice in the [weight lifting session], and bringing that juice in practice, was a big thing for me [Monday].”

Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has built a 25-5 record at JMU in his three seasons at the helm. Only two of those losses, including Saturday’s, have come in the regular season. The other was to FBS West Virginia in the first game of his tenure in 2019.

So Cignetti and Co. have had the benefit of not having to try to rebound from a result like Saturday’s hardly at all. But a team, Cignetti said Tuesday, always has two choices in such instances.