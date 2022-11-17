JMU walk-on Francis Meehan gets his moment in the spotlight

Francis Meehan has spent a large part of his collegiate career waiting. Waiting for a Division I offer, waiting to see if he could successfully walk on to the JMU football team, waiting for his opportunity to play on special teams, waiting for a starting role.

The wait was worth it.

“Those are the great stories,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said, “the guys that come in as walk-ons, not very highly recruited, not offered any money to come in, that love football, persistence, great work ethic, just grind … And, you know, Francis sticks with it.”

The redshirt junior safety has worked his way up the rankings and onto the Dukes’ two deep throughout the last two seasons, still getting opportunities through the 2021 and 2022 season. But after redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd’s season was cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery, Meehan got the opportunity he had waited for — his starting role.

The announcement Kidd was done came during JMU’s second bye week, before the Dukes made the trip to Louisville to take on the Cardinals. So Meehan knew it was his time to embrace the Dukes’ next man up mentality.

“Of course, that was awful,” he said. “But for me, it was really just getting in there and just doing my job.”

The young safety stands at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, and spent most of the summer working on his tackling — an element that Cignetti wanted to see Meehan improve on.

Meehan recorded 10 tackles in his starting debut at Louisville.

“My first reaction is ‘no way,’” he said. “It's definitely been something I've always had to improve on and something that you always want to improve on.”

The redshirt junior played in every game last season, mostly on special teams, recording 15 tackles and a pick six. He’s already recorded 24 this season, including 12 solo tackles, and is on pace to finish the season with 29.

“He's extremely smart,” Cignetti said. “He's a very quick thinker. He's a great communicator. He's a very reactive football player. He's extremely dependable. So he's playing a lot of snaps for us right now.”

Part of what Meehan believes makes him stand out is from two things; his football IQ and his experience as a quarterback. Yes, quarterback. The redshirt junior played the position until his senior year of high school, and has made it an advantage when he’s on the field.

Meehan said by knowing how quarterbacks shift and scan for passes, he can read and anticipate what his opponent is doing — all while running his defensive assignments.

“It's definitely one of those where, throughout the week when you're watching them, you want to pick up little things here and there,” Meehan said. “And I guess from having done that in the past, it's a little bit quicker to pick up on.”

Even though Meehan has embraced his new role for JMU, it’s all been on the road. And with the Dukes playing their final two games of the season, he’ll see it from a starter’s perspective for the very first time on Saturday.

It’s exciting, sure, but Meehan said it’s just “doing the job.”