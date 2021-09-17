JMU, Weber State set for important top-10 bout

On offense, running back Dontae McMillan — named Big South co-freshman of the year for his play in the spring season — ran for a career-high 151 yards on 16 carries, with a touchdown, against Dixie State. And Josh Davis, fourth on Weber’s State’s career rushing list (2,901), will be back Saturday after missing the Dixie State game, Hill said.

But a change is afoot at quarterback for the Wildcats, after starter Bronson Barron hurt an MCL in the third quarter last Saturday. Backup Randall Johnson is expected to step into that spot if Barron in fact cannot play against JMU. Johnson, in about a quarter’s worth of work against Dixie State, was 5 of 8 for 89 yards passing, and ran for another 31 yards on four carries.

Saturday will be the home opener at Weber State's 17,500-seat Stewart Stadium, which sits at about 4,300 feet above sea level. That’s compared to the elevation of just over 1,300 feet in Harrisonburg. JMU plans to have oxygen tanks on the sideline Saturday to combat the difference.

Cignetti said, even after beating Maine 55-7 last Saturday, that the Dukes will have to take their game a step further for Weber State. Specifically, cutting down on penalties (there were eight against Maine) and cutting down on missed assignments.