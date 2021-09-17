JMU, Weber State set for important top-10 bout

This week, as his team prepared to welcome James Madison Saturday night for a clash of two FCS titans, Weber State coach Jay Hill summed up the weight of the coming matchup.
It carries dichotomic implications.
A win, for either the third-ranked Dukes or the ninth-ranked Wildcats, could be one of the most valuable chips they carry and later present to the FCS playoff selection committee for bracket positioning. A loss could muddy the path toward grabbing one of the coveted eight national seeds in the 24-team field. The seeds come with first-round byes.
“And now you're going to have to run your conference or something like that to really prove to them,” Hills said of the impact a defeat Saturday could have. “But, as long as you win and continue to win, it can be an enormous resume builder."
Saturday’s game is a heavyweight nonconference FCS bout of the kind JMU hasn’t typically played. But it will be the third meeting between JMU and Weber State in the past four years. Each of the previous two came in the FCS playoffs and both were won by JMU, in Harrisonburg.
This time around, on campus at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, the Dukes (2-0) will be out to make it 3-0 all time against the Wildcats (1-1). And they understand what’s at stake, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said.
Kickoff Saturday is at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be streamed online through ESPN+.
"It's exciting, man,” Tucker-Dorsey said of the matchup. “Especially knowing the implications that this can have on the rest of the season, it's very exciting.”
JMU and Weber State have been perennial FCS powers in the past decade. JMU has qualified for the playoffs seven straight seasons, and advanced to the national title game three times in that span, with a win at the end of the 2016 campaign.
Weber State has five consecutive playoff bids, during which it has made at least the quarterfinals three times, including a semifinal matchup against JMU in 2019, which the Dukes won 30-14. Before that, the first meeting between the Dukes and Wildcats came in the 2017 FCS playoff semifinals, a 30-28 JMU win on a last-second field goal by Ethan Ratke (Atlee).
The Wildcats have a veteran defense, that returned a pair of players who earned spring All-America honors in linebacker Conner Mortensen and safety Preston Smith.
After falling to FBS Utah 40-17 in its opener, Weber State beat Dixie State 41-3 last Saturday.
“Play a lot of man coverage. Blitz quite a bit. Will sprinkle in the zone,” Cignetti said of the Wildcats. “We'll see that free safety back there deep, 20 yards deep. You don't see that all the time. Very aggressive up front. Linebackers are very, very athletic.”
On offense, running back Dontae McMillan — named Big South co-freshman of the year for his play in the spring season — ran for a career-high 151 yards on 16 carries, with a touchdown, against Dixie State. And Josh Davis, fourth on Weber’s State’s career rushing list (2,901), will be back Saturday after missing the Dixie State game, Hill said.
But a change is afoot at quarterback for the Wildcats, after starter Bronson Barron hurt an MCL in the third quarter last Saturday. Backup Randall Johnson is expected to step into that spot if Barron in fact cannot play against JMU. Johnson, in about a quarter’s worth of work against Dixie State, was 5 of 8 for 89 yards passing, and ran for another 31 yards on four carries.
Saturday will be the home opener at Weber State's 17,500-seat Stewart Stadium, which sits at about 4,300 feet above sea level. That’s compared to the elevation of just over 1,300 feet in Harrisonburg. JMU plans to have oxygen tanks on the sideline Saturday to combat the difference.
Cignetti said, even after beating Maine 55-7 last Saturday, that the Dukes will have to take their game a step further for Weber State. Specifically, cutting down on penalties (there were eight against Maine) and cutting down on missed assignments.
“We can't be result oriented where we look at [the Maine] game and think we're something we're not,” Cignetti said. “We got to be a little bit more process oriented and get more guys consistently doing what they're supposed to do."
Weber State kick returner and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who played in both the 2017 and 2019 games against JMU, acknowledged that the results of those matchups are motivation for a Wildcats group that hopes the third time is the charm.
And for a JMU team coming off two blowout wins to start the season, and that has hopes of making a fourth national title game in six seasons, Saturday could be a major litmus test.
“We understand how big it is,” Tucker-Dorsey said, “and we respect them for sure."
