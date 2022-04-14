JMU's Cignetti receives contract extension, FBS-related restructuring still in works

James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti, who is piloting the Dukes into a new era at the FBS level, has received a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday.

The extension is an addition to the original six-year pact that Cignetti signed when he was hired by JMU, from Elon, in December 2018.

But, as part of JMU’s move from the FCS Colonial Athletic Association to the FBS Sun Belt Conference, Cignetti, 60, is scheduled to receive a pay increase. A restructuring of Cignetti’s deal to reflect that pay bump is still being worked on, according to the school. The restructured deal will still run through 2027.

“With Curt at the helm, I fully anticipate that JMU will continue its tradition of success as we move to the Sun Belt,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in a statement.

Cignetti, in three seasons, has led the Dukes to a 33-5 overall record. They won three CAA titles, made the 2019 FCS national championship game and made the FCS national semifinals the two other seasons.

He’s been the Virginia Sports Information Directors state coach of the year twice.

Cignetti, who was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Morgantown, W.V., has a 100-31 overall career coaching record over 11 seasons, including JMU, Elon and IUP.

JMU is currently in the first year of its transition to FBS, and will assume Sun Belt membership officially on July 1. Cignetti’s contract dictates that, with an FBS move, he gets a salary increase based on the median salaries of other Sun Belt football coaches. Cignetti's annual salary was set at $425,000 when he arrived at the school.

Charlie King, JMU’s senior vice president for administration and finance, said in November that the increase was set to be $225,000, which JMU would spread over three years. And the Dukes’ assistant coaches are also due to get salary increases totaling $378,000 over three years.

The program will play a full, eight-game Sun Belt schedule this fall, and will also take on out-of-conference FBS opponents Middle Tennessee (Sept. 3) and Louisville (Nov. 5). The school will host FCS Norfolk State on Sept. 10.

"Together we are all embarking on an unprecedented transition for JMU football, what an exciting time to be a Duke," Cignetti said in a statement. "My family and I are truly blessed to be a part of this journey with each of you, and we look forward to continued success together."

JMU is currently taking part in spring practices, with its spring game scheduled for April 23.