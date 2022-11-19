JMU's comeback win sets up big-time matchup in finale next week

HARRISONBURG — Streamers flew in the JMU stands in the second quarter. Usually, that means a big touchdown for the Dukes or even a long field goal.

On Saturday, though, it was because a JMU fumble bounced out of the end zone, denying Georgia State prime field position in a quarter they otherwise dominated.

The Panthers (4-6) picked up 24 points in the second quarter to take a 20-point lead into halftime on a windy day in Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes finished with three first-half fumbles.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti didn’t yell or scream in the locker room. He said he just told his team the facts and how to fix things.

The Dukes adjusted, and 28 unanswered points later, JMU left with a 42-40 win.

“Things happen out there on the field,” Cignetti said. “Just talk to [the team] very calmly, 'We haven't played very good football, here's what we've done. OK, here's how we need to play. And let's just play one play at a time.'”

The win sets up a big matchup with Coastal Carolina next Saturday, where the winner will take the title in the Sun Belt's East Division. With no postseason ahead, per NCAA rules, Cignetti said the Dukes are playing for a championship.

"While we cannot line up and play in a championship game, we're playing for the Sun Belt East championship this Saturday," he said.

To get to the Chanticleers though, JMU had to come back against Georgia State. And one score wasn’t going to fix the 20-point deficit.

By the end of the game, the fumble count was up to seven for the Dukes. Cignetti cited the wind as a factor. Senior wide receiver Kris Thornton said it was the way Georgia State kicked.

Either way, JMU kept turning the ball over.

“We've got to do a better job of fielding the ball, plain and simple,” Cignetti said.

Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio said this game felt different from previous comeback efforts, such as the one against Appalachian State on Sept. 24, because going into halftime against Georgia State, JMU didn’t have the right mindset.

Thornton said in the second half the mindset was one play at a time.

That started with an opening-drive touchdown in the third quarter.

“We definitely needed that,” Centeio said. “It's always, 'What did we mess up on or how to address it and then how can we fix it and execute better?’ And we did it.”

It started with JMU going 4-for4 in the red zone on the day.

Thornton had the first touchdown five minutes into the first quarter. Later, he caught the pass that secured the comeback for the Dukes.

“We just execute it to the best of our ability and do what we're supposed to do in the red zone,” Thornton said.

Senior defensive linemen Isaac Ukwu and Jamare Edwards led the Dukes with six total tackles and swamped Georgia State senior quarterback Darren Grainger in the third. That, combined with red-zone success, put the Dukes in the right mindset — one that led to Thornton’s game-winning touchdown.

“When you go out there and you score that quickly in the second half, everybody's all jacked up, right?” Cignetti said. “There's a championship culture here, has been for a long time. And I give our players a lot of credit.”

It’s down to one more game for the Dukes. With the winning mindset from Saturday, Cignetti and company said they know exactly what they’re in for.