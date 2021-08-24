JMU's Ethan Ratke, an Atlee grad, is on the verge of becoming the best field goal kicker in FCS history

“I'm just trying to think about getting through the first kick. And then getting to it as it comes,” Ratke said. “But it's crazy to even think about. I'm just so fortunate to have gotten to this point in my career.”

In 2019, Ratke went 27 of 34 on field goal attempts to set a new single-season JMU field goal record. He added 79 extra points (79 of 80) to set the JMU single-season scoring record at 160 points.

Then, in the spring season earlier this year that took the place of the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratke went a perfect 14 of 14 on field goal attempts. He set a new Colonial Athletic Association career field goals record with a 27 yarder against Richmond in April, the 65th of his career, passing Towson’s Aidan O’Neill (2016-19).

“On a personal level, it's pretty much everything that I could've wanted,” Ratke said of the spring season. “I went 14 for 14, and I got the CAA record. And that's all great. The main thing that I really wanted was just for us to get back to the championship and win. But hopefully we'll have a run at that this year.”

Ratke holds the CAA career scoring record, too, with 392 points. Also the FCS career field-goal percentage mark to this point, at 84.7% entering the fall.