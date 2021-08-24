JMU's Ethan Ratke, an Atlee graduate, is on the verge of becoming the best field goal kicker in FCS history

HARRISONBURG — Ethan Ratke is trying not to think about it too much.
Since midway through his redshirt freshman season in 2017, Ratke has been James Madison’s point man on field goals.
The former Atlee High standout stepped up in a big moment at the end of that season, smashing what was then a JMU playoff record 46-yard field goal as time expired to push the Dukes to a quarterfinal victory over Weber State.
He’s been an All-America performer, a reliable asset to secure 3 points off his right foot.
His consistency and longevity have vaulted him to the top of multiple categories in JMU’s record book.
But Ratke stands at the precipice of another major, national mark as his final season approaches: the FCS career field goal record.
Ratke has 72 field goals, just three off tying the record. Dan Carpenter holds the record with 75 field goals at Montana from 2004 to 2007.
He also has a chance at the NCAA Division I record of 96 set by Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez.
Ratke is putting the FCS milestone out of his mind for the most part less than two weeks away from the Dukes’ season opener against Morehead State on Sept. 4.
“I’m just trying to think about getting through the first kick. And then getting to it as it comes,” Ratke said. “But it’s crazy to even think about. I’m just so fortunate to have gotten to this point in my career.”
In 2019, Ratke went 27 of 34 on field goal attempts to set a season JMU field goal record. He added 79 extra points (79 of 80) to set the JMU season scoring record at 160.
In the spring season earlier this year that took the place of the fall 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratke went 14 of 14 on field goal attempts. He set a Colonial Athletic Association career field goals record with a 27-yarder against Richmond in April, his 65th, passing Towson’s Aidan O’Neill (2016-19).
“On a personal level, it’s pretty much everything that I could’ve wanted,” Ratke said of the spring season. “I went 14 for 14, and I got the CAA record. And that’s all great. The main thing that I really wanted was just for us to get back to the championship and win. But hopefully, we’ll have a run at that this year.”
Ratke holds the CAA career scoring record, too, with 392 points. He also holds the FCS career field goal-percentage mark at 84.7 entering the fall.
The former first-team all-state and Times-Dispatch All-Metro selection at Atlee graduated from JMU in December. He double majored in psychology and public policy and administration.
He knew for a while that he wanted to come back and play in the spring and the fall this year, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to athletes by the NCAA because of the pandemic. He’s working toward a master’s degree in public administration.
After the Dukes’ spring campaign ended in May with a playoff semifinal loss at Sam Houston — a game in which Ratke hit a career-long 48-yard field goal — Ratke took just about a week off from kicking before he got back at it.
“This summer, I feel like I’ve been maybe like the most motivated I’ve been to try and get better and prepare for this fall. Because it’s my last year,” Ratke said. “So I want to give it everything that I have.”
Ratke worked on adding distance to his kicks and on accuracy from longer distances. The longest field goal in JMU history was a 53-yarder by Mickey Stinnett against Richmond in September 1984.
One of Ratke’s aims for his final season — in addition to helping JMU get back to an FCS title game — is to enjoy everything about it.
He’s going to miss the teammates with whom he’s built relationships during five years.
As he nears the FCS career field goals record, he credits those people.
“I feel like when you get to that kind of huge record, I feel like it’s more of a testament to our team as a whole and our program, than just to me,” Ratke said. “Because the offense has to get us in position, all these years, to score. And we’ve had a really good offense as long as I’ve been here. And long before. And our defense has been so good. ...
“So it’s really one of those things that’s just a team effort all the way.”
