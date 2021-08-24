JMU's Ethan Ratke, an Atlee graduate, is on the verge of becoming the best field goal kicker in FCS history

After the Dukes’ spring campaign ended in May with a playoff semifinal loss at Sam Houston — a game in which Ratke hit a career-long 48-yard field goal — Ratke took just about a week off from kicking before he got back at it.

“This summer, I feel like I’ve been maybe like the most motivated I’ve been to try and get better and prepare for this fall. Because it’s my last year,” Ratke said. “So I want to give it everything that I have.”

Ratke worked on adding distance to his kicks and on accuracy from longer distances. The longest field goal in JMU history was a 53-yarder by Mickey Stinnett against Richmond in September 1984.

One of Ratke’s aims for his final season — in addition to helping JMU get back to an FCS title game — is to enjoy everything about it.

He’s going to miss the teammates with whom he’s built relationships during five years.

As he nears the FCS career field goals record, he credits those people.