JMU's Kaelon Black back in action after promising spring was cut short

Kaelon Black announced himself with a bang.
In what was just his second career appearance, as a true freshman in James Madison’s spring season, the running back from Virginia Beach ripped off 141 yards and a touchdown during a March win at William & Mary.
Circumstances pushed him into a bigger role — the Dukes were without starting back Percy Agyei-Obese, as well as rotation contributors Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, while emerging from a COVID-19 pause that wiped out their previous two games. And Black stepped up to the plate.
But that wound up being his last appearance in JMU’s eight-game season. He didn’t play in any of the group’s final four games, through the FCS playoff semifinals.
The reason was to take care of a health concern. Black said he had high blood pressure, and consulted with doctors about his heart. He had to sit out during the evaluation process that followed, and didn’t gain clearance until before the Dukes’ final game, on May 8 against Sam Houston.
Now, though, Black is back at full bore as JMU prepares for its more traditional fall season, which begins Sept. 4 against Morehead State.
And he’ll be trying to turn his spring flash into a fuller picture.
“I am making good progress,” Black said Tuesday. “But there's always things that I can work on to be better. My pass protections, my routes. Just learning different things that can make me a better back overall."
Last fall, during the practice period JMU conducted in lieu of its typical season and in preparation for the spring campaign, Black caught coach Curt Cignetti’s eye. In October, Cignetti remarked that Black had "juice," or energy. And, at the end of fall practice in November, Cignetti said Black had done a nice job.
Black said Tuesday that he approached the fall last year as a learning process, grasping the offensive system.
“Learning fast, making sure I got in my playbook, got my reps in practice,” Black said. “And made sure I took timely reps. If I had questions I asked. And I just wanted to be the best I could be for the team.”
He earned himself playing time, first in JMU’s February game against Robert Morris, when he collected six carries for 29 yards, before he took on the heavy lifting at William & Mary on March 27 with teammates out.
Black said he went into the week knowing the Dukes would be down guys, and he knew he had to step up. It felt great, then, to produce the way he did, he said. The 141 yards came on a team-high 19 carries.
“I knew I was ready for the job, and I'm thankful that I was able to play that great,” Black said.
But after that game, curious about his blood pressure, Black spoke with doctors. He went to UVA for testing.
“They told me that I would have to sit out a while because of what was showing up on the tests that I was doing,” Black said.
Among what doctors were looking for, Black said, was cardiomyopathy, which can represent multiple disorders affecting the heart muscle and restricting its ability to pump blood.
That kept him out for most of the rest of the spring, until early May. And though he got clearance before the Sam Houston game, which was played six weeks after the William & Mary game, he wasn’t in game shape and wouldn’t have been able to play.
“That just ended up being a long process,” Black said. “And I'm just thankful that I was able to come back and be cleared."
In the short offseason that followed, one of Black’s aims was to become more of a two-dimensional back — one JMU could utilize in the passing game in addition to the run. The Dukes are using running backs in the pass game a lot, Black said. They’re under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, who was promoted to the position after serving solely as JMU’s wide receiver coach/recruiting coordinator and following the departure of former OC Shane Montgomery to Buffalo.
Black is back in another running back group with plentiful depth at JMU, which has become the yearly norm in the program. Back is the All-American Agyei-Obese, as well as Palmer, Vanhorse and Austin Douglas. The Dukes also added Rhode Island transfer Lorenzo Bryant Jr.
“We can all learn from each other,” said Black, now a redshirt freshman. “We're a brotherhood.”
Black is slated to feature in the kick return game, too.
First and foremost, what Black wants for the program out of the season to come is a national title.
But, on a personal level, he just wants to contribute. And after his spring was cut short, he’s finally able to do that again.
“Contribute in the biggest way I can,” Black said, “regardless of how much I play and how much I do."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr