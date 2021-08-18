JMU's Kaelon Black back in action after promising spring was cut short

“They told me that I would have to sit out a while because of what was showing up on the tests that I was doing,” Black said.

Among what doctors were looking for, Black said, was cardiomyopathy, which can represent multiple disorders affecting the heart muscle and restricting its ability to pump blood.

That kept him out for most of the rest of the spring, until early May. And though he got clearance before the Sam Houston game, which was played six weeks after the William & Mary game, he wasn’t in game shape and wouldn’t have been able to play.

“That just ended up being a long process,” Black said. “And I'm just thankful that I was able to come back and be cleared."

In the short offseason that followed, one of Black’s aims was to become more of a two-dimensional back — one JMU could utilize in the passing game in addition to the run. The Dukes are using running backs in the pass game a lot, Black said. They’re under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, who was promoted to the position after serving solely as JMU’s wide receiver coach/recruiting coordinator and following the departure of former OC Shane Montgomery to Buffalo.