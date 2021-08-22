JMU's Mike Shanahan ready for first season in new role as offensive coordinator

Then he said he felt like his last four to five years working for Curt Cignetti were like an interview for the offensive coordinator position, in a de facto sense.

Cignetti said during the CAA’s media day late last month that Shanahan has a good mind and is very industrious.

“He’s smart, very diligent,” Cignetti said. “He comes in the office every day trying to get better and improve. And that’s the name of the game.”

A first step for Shanahan upon receiving the promotion was listing areas where he felt JMU could improve offensively. The Dukes settled into a groove the second half of the spring season, and now have an opportunity to build on that.

Shanahan said that — coming off a reassessment that followed the Dukes’ game at Elon on March 6 — it felt like the team ran things that quarterback Cole Johnson did well, getting the ball out of his hands quickly. That game was a sort of line of demarcation for the team, which sputtered a bit early in the spring season.

Johnson is now preparing to enter his sixth season at JMU, but the spring was his first campaign as the full-time starter.