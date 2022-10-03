JMU's penalty-free achievement Saturday a first in seven years

Even in the midst of James Madison’s raring September, undefeated through the first month of the program’s first FBS season, coach Curt Cignetti lamented the Dukes’ occasional penchant for what he described as undisciplined penalties.

A false start here, an offsides call there and JMU, through its first three games, averaged six penalties — not abysmal, but still a rate that ranked 47th nationally.

And so Cignetti said Monday that he was really proud of the outcome of Saturday’s game in that category: zero penalties, in a 40-13 win over Texas State in wet and windy conditions at Bridgeforth Stadium.

It was the first time in seven years, since a December 2015 FCS playoff game against Colgate, that the program achieved that feat. And it’s another accolade for a Dukes team that is one of just 16 FBS squads around the country still undefeated, at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt league play.

“They’re getting the message, and we’re playing smarter and with more discipline,” Cignetti said.

JMU, in its first three games, committed 18 total penalties. There were six false starts, three pass interference calls, three holding calls, two offsides calls, two unsportsmanlike conduct calls, one roughing the passer call and one personal foul.

The false starts in particular would seem to have been particularly concerning for Cignetti. Such lapses — those of the pre-snap variety — fall into the category of what he considers “critical errors.”

Cignetti pointed out the high number of such critical errors that JMU had over two-plus quarters at Appalachian State on Sept. 24 in particular, when it fell into a 25-point hole — before charging back in the second half to win 32-28. JMU, in that game, had two false start penalties on its first possession alone.

“The number of mistakes we made offensively for two and a half quarters, and even into the second half, was incredible,” Cignetti said then.

Playing penalty free is a point of emphasis in the Dukes’ messaging, particularly near the tail end of each game week, as Saturday nears. Too many of JMU's pre-snap penalties have been committed up front in particular, by an offensive lineman or tight end, Cignetti said — six so far.

But in turn, Cignetti said Monday, players have listened and tried to improve — playing with greater poise and discipline.

“And we’ve seen the results,” he said.

JMU is now third in the Sun Belt, and 15th nationally, with 4.5 penalties a game.

Saturday’s zero penalty achievement was something Cignetti said was going to be mentioned in the Dukes’ team meeting on Monday evening, as they reconvened to prepare for Saturday’s trip to play Butch Jones-led Arkansas State (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

And now, he said, those results have to carry on the road — JMU’s seven penalties in App State’s loud Kidd Brewer Stadium, the team’s lone road game so far, were a season high.

“Every day’s a new day, and every challenge is a new challenge,” Cignetti said. “So everything’s earned, not given. What you did in the past really doesn’t matter. You just hope maybe those habits carry over.”

Note: JMU picked up additional steam in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll this week, after garnering its first votes last week. The Dukes earned 39 points in the AP poll, which is voted on by media members — up from four last week. JMU was ranked as high as No. 21 by one voter.

In the coaches poll, which is voted on by head coaches, JMU received 30 points.

The 39 and 30 points represent JMU’s most ever, in both polls.