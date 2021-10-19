JMU's Tony Thurston turned big play times two in win at Richmond

What tops one major play?
How about two, in succession? Tony Thurston became acclimated on Saturday at Richmond.
The James Madison nose guard, on a Spiders possession to close the third quarter, followed his first career sack with another. The takedowns came on second and third down, respectively, to force a seventh UR punt of the afternoon in the Dukes’ eventual 19-3 win.
"It's always nice to get a nice big play,” Thurston said Tuesday. “And then it's even better to get them back to back.”
The sacks were all the more notable considering Thurston played just about a dozen snaps Saturday, because of an elbow injury he’s battling.
But they were a mark of the way the 6-3, 275 pounder from Louisa plays the game, with a noticeable physical edge. And they were part of what’s been a career year for him, as his role has steadily increased.
Thurston, in six games this year, already has a career-high 16 tackles total, with a career-high five tackles for loss, the two sacks and his first forced fumble.
He’s helped JMU’s defensive line perform among the nation’s best.
"It feels good,” Thurston said of his play this year. “Being able to look back and see how much I've progressed over the years. Any type of improvement will make anybody feel better.”
Thurston has played football as far back as he can remember — it’s something he and his father, Tony Thurston Jr., bond on. Tony Jr. grew up playing the game, too.
Football turned into a true love for Thurston, who played both offense and defense through high school, but who developed a particular affinity for defense.
“There's nothing better than playing on the defensive side of the ball,” Thurston said. “You can really just go do your own thing and let loose."
He featured on the defensive line throughout his time at Louisa High where, in addition to a list of football accolades that included VHSL 4A state defensive player of the year as a senior, he was a standout heavyweight wrestler. Thurston was a region champion in wrestling as a junior.
Wrestling helped him develop his technique on the football field, honing leverage and point of attack principles.
“Especially because D-linemen aren't necessarily as big as O-linemen, so you got to learn how to use leverage to your advantage because the guy across from you is usually bigger than you,” Thurston said.
Thurston held offers from JMU, William & Mary and Chattanooga, but was drawn to Harrisonburg by the tight-knit locker room he found there, that reminded him of what he was used to at Louisa.
He played in three games as a freshman, before redshirting. Then he earned a more regular spot in the rotation in 2019, appearing in 10 of 16 games
That led up to the spring season earlier this year, when Thurston felt he came into his own. He started five of the six games he played in the Dukes’ eight-game schedule. He had 10 tackles, and blocked a field goal against Morehead State.
“Kind of puts a different perspective that you have guys looking up to you at that point,” Thurston said of his expanded role in the spring. “And you have to kind of show them that you're a leader in an aspect of it all.
“You're the first one going out on the field, and get to not only play for yourself but your teammates beside you and the guys under you. They're all relying on you."
Thurston has started four of six games for the Dukes this fall, on a defensive line that’s helped JMU average 3.17 sacks, which is tied for 12th in the country and is first in the Colonial Athletic Association.
On the first of his back-to-back sacks Saturday, Thurston burst through a wide-open A gap and wrapped up UR quarterback Beau English, to set up a third down and 11. Then, on the next play, Thurston barreled through UR guard Cade Salyers to reach English again.
“I just went out there and did what I was supposed to do, and it ended up falling in my favor,” said Thurston, who also said that his elbow injury is improving. “So, as a D-line, we're expected to get those. So, of course I was happy, but I was probably more happy that I knew I was doing my job and helping out my team."
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Thurston, who is still classified as a redshirt sophomore, has really matured over the course of his career to this point.
And in what’s been a breakout year, Thurston recorded an outing to remember at Richmond.
It only took two plays, too.
“I'm hungry to get more stats and more playing time and everything like that,” Thurston said. “So, it's just a stepping stone, if that's what you want to call it."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr