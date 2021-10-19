JMU's Tony Thurston turned big play times two in win at Richmond

He played in three games as a freshman, before redshirting. Then he earned a more regular spot in the rotation in 2019, appearing in 10 of 16 games

That led up to the spring season earlier this year, when Thurston felt he came into his own. He started five of the six games he played in the Dukes’ eight-game schedule. He had 10 tackles, and blocked a field goal against Morehead State.

“Kind of puts a different perspective that you have guys looking up to you at that point,” Thurston said of his expanded role in the spring. “And you have to kind of show them that you're a leader in an aspect of it all.

“You're the first one going out on the field, and get to not only play for yourself but your teammates beside you and the guys under you. They're all relying on you."

Thurston has started four of six games for the Dukes this fall, on a defensive line that’s helped JMU average 3.17 sacks, which is tied for 12th in the country and is first in the Colonial Athletic Association.

On the first of his back-to-back sacks Saturday, Thurston burst through a wide-open A gap and wrapped up UR quarterback Beau English, to set up a third down and 11. Then, on the next play, Thurston barreled through UR guard Cade Salyers to reach English again.