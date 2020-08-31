John Thompson: 'This is what I permit you all to see'

Editor's note: This is part of a story written by Times-Dispatch staffer John O'Connor on March 12, 1996, after a visit to Georgetown and interview with John Thompson.

WASHINGTON - The long, brown Lincoln Continental slowly pulled into the parking lot of McDonough Arena, Georgetown's on-campus practice facility, Monday afternoon. There was a large man with shiny gold-rimmed glasses and a hat behind the wheel, but the car's tinted windows made more extensive driver ID difficult.

For John Thompson, the Lincoln's smoky glass provides appropriate camouflage. Study the shadowed image. Check it out from several angles. Back up. Move closer. You still can't clearly see the man.

"I'm what I am. I've never been one thing. This is what I permit you all to see,'' the Hoyas coach said in an interview later that day.

Thompson is exactly what the game needs, a clean CEO dedicated to his players' education, maturation and off-court success. He is a social crusader with the courage to climb out on a limb and address delicate issues. He's an advocate for the disadvantaged, the prince of the oppressed, a community activist. He's a lovable father figure.

Take another peek through the tinted glass.