John Thompson: 'This is what I permit you all to see'

Editor's note: This is part of a story written by Times-Dispatch staffer John O'Connor on March 12, 1996, after a visit to Georgetown and interview with John Thompson.
WASHINGTON - The long, brown Lincoln Continental slowly pulled into the parking lot of McDonough Arena, Georgetown's on-campus practice facility, Monday afternoon. There was a large man with shiny gold-rimmed glasses and a hat behind the wheel, but the car's tinted windows made more extensive driver ID difficult.
For John Thompson, the Lincoln's smoky glass provides appropriate camouflage. Study the shadowed image. Check it out from several angles. Back up. Move closer. You still can't clearly see the man.
"I'm what I am. I've never been one thing. This is what I permit you all to see,'' the Hoyas coach said in an interview later that day.
Thompson is exactly what the game needs, a clean CEO dedicated to his players' education, maturation and off-court success. He is a social crusader with the courage to climb out on a limb and address delicate issues. He's an advocate for the disadvantaged, the prince of the oppressed, a community activist. He's a lovable father figure.
Take another peek through the tinted glass.
He's an oversensitive egomaniac. He's a capitalist with a capital C, devoted most deeply to the fiscal rewards his position makes available. He's a power-hungry intimidator and a Jesuit school's High Priest of Hoya Paranoia.
Believe Thompson is some of those. Believe he's all of them. But a comprehensive view of the man behind the dark glass must include an undisputed fact: John Thompson is Georgetown basketball, which is to say he's been at or near the top of the college game for more than two decades.
Here in dinky McDonough the Hoyas played Randolph-Macon, Roanoke and St. Mary's when Thompson went 12-14 during the '72-73 season, his first as a college coach. Friday afternoon, they'll take the Richmond Coliseum court 26-7 and seeded second in the NCAA tournament's East Region.
Georgetown's opening-round date with No. 15 Mississippi Valley State (22-6) represents the 22nd consecutive postseason appearance for Team Thompson (19 NCAAs, 3 NITs).