Johnson, JMU light up Maine for 55-7 win in CAA opener

HARRISONBURG — James Madison takes pride in its ground game, the foundation of the program’s offense.

But with a loaded corps of athletic receivers, the Dukes can air it out, too.

That was the plan of attack on Saturday in JMU’s Colonial Athletic Association opener against Maine at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes stretched the Black Bears’ defense in the flats, then pulled the trigger for deep shots, overmatching Maine’s pass coverage.

Quarterback Cole Johnson had more than 300 yards in the first half, and former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr. had 157 receiving yards before the break.

JMU, ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, rolled to a 55-7 victory in front of 22,108.

“They’re designed to try to stop the run,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Maine’s defense. “We thought the [run-pass option plays] could be effective. They were extremely effective. And then they had a hard time covering Wells.”

Johnson finished 25 of 30 for 379 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second career 300-yard passing game and his third career game with at least three passing touchdowns.