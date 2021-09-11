Johnson, JMU light up Maine for 55-7 win in CAA opener

HARRISONBURG — James Madison takes pride in its ground game, the foundation of the program’s offense.
But with a loaded corps of athletic receivers, the Dukes can air it out, too.
That was the plan of attack on Saturday in JMU’s Colonial Athletic Association opener against Maine at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes stretched the Black Bears’ defense in the flats, then pulled the trigger for deep shots, overmatching Maine’s pass coverage.
Quarterback Cole Johnson had more than 300 yards in the first half, and former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr. had 157 receiving yards before the break.
JMU, ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, rolled to a 55-7 victory in front of 22,108.
“They’re designed to try to stop the run,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Maine’s defense. “We thought the [run-pass option plays] could be effective. They were extremely effective. And then they had a hard time covering Wells.”
Johnson finished 25 of 30 for 379 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second career 300-yard passing game and his third career game with at least three passing touchdowns.
Wells’ final tally was eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The 179 receiving yards were the ninth most in a game in program history.
In the game plan, the Dukes aimed to hit holes with lateral pass plays. They succeeded.
“I think it was great that we went out there and just kind of hit those quick passes,” Johnson said. “And it set up the deep pass as well.”
The Dukes (2-0, 1-0 CAA) struck quickly on their opening drive. Three passes, capped by a 27-yard touchdown reception by Noah Turner, were part of a four-play, 67-yard drive that took just 1:44.
Then Wells and Johnson exploited Maine’s one-on-one coverage for two scores.
On the Dukes’ first drive of the second period, Wells beat his defender on the outside, who fell in pursuit. Wells then secured the pass and skirted freely for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 17-0 JMU.
The following JMU drive, Wells outran his man again, down the middle of the field. Johnson tossed it to him for a 51-yard score, which pushed the Dukes’ advantage to 24-0 with 6:45 to play before the half.
