Josh Ahern gives UVA another option at deep linebacker position

Ahern has been a regular on the two-deep, frequently working with the starters in practice, and seeing plenty of game action. But before Saturday, he’d never been out on the field for an opening snap.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Burke native had played in 12 games over the previous two seasons. But after last year, he underwent surgery on his left knee and spent the next six months recovering, missing spring practice.

“He’s worked really hard,” said co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell.

He earned his starting role Saturday, Howell and Mendenhall said, through his week leading up to the game.

Virginia coaches grade each player’s practice performances daily and by Thursday, Ahern knew he had moved ahead of Hunter Stewart, Elliott Brown and West Weeks and taken the top spot on the depth chart for the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 ACC).

“It’s a competition every day for all the spots,” said Stewart, whose started three of the team’s seven games at the weak-side linebacker position. “We’re trying to put the best 11 on the field every day. … Whoever shows the best against the schemes that we’re playing, is going to play in the game. That definitely does drive you.”