Josh Banks' approach, hard work has helped him to productive late-season run for VCU

Hyland this week said the way Banks carries himself every day is huge.

“That's what the coaches preach as well, just appreciation and just being locked in in the moment,” Hyland said. “Don't look at what's ahead, look at what's now. He's definitely a prime example of that.”

The Rams (19-7) are now readying for their bout with Oregon (20-6) in the NCAA tournament first round on Saturday night. In the tournament, Banks hopes to bring to VCU great defense and great energy.

“And do as much as I can to help us win,” he said. “Now it's just kill or be killed.”

Talking last month about Banks after the Saint Louis game, Rhoades said sometimes freshmen have to pay their dues. But Rhoades said he never heard Banks complain.

Instead, he simply worked. And he’s been reaping the rewards more and more.

“I see how much my game has grown since I stepped on campus,” Banks said. “And, as I see that, now it's making me want to work even more, work more. So I can get to a very high level, my game can be very high level.

“And then, pretty sure everybody knows what's next after that,” he added, with a smile. “It's just, I love to see it."