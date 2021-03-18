Josh Banks' approach, hard work has helped him to productive late-season run for VCU

Growing up, Josh Banks was always taught to never quit and to never give up.
For Banks, a Charlotte native, that proved pertinent over the course of this VCU season.
The freshman guard didn’t always see the results he wanted earlier in the year. His playing time has at times been low or nonexistent. But, throughout, he knew he just had to continue working.
“Because eventually it'll show up,” he said Thursday. “So I didn't want to be one of those guys that [was] not playing well and just get down on myself and just stop everything I'm doing.”
Eventually, it did show up. After a stretch of games without an appearance in early to mid January, Banks reentered the rotation. Then when Bones Hyland went down with a foot sprain in late February, Banks saw his minutes skyrocket. His steadfastness behind the scenes made him ready.
Banks’ standout 19 minutes, with 7 points, against Saint Louis on Feb. 23 helped the Rams secure a victory over the Billikens in their regular-season home finale. The next game, at Davidson he played 20 minutes and went 3 of 4 from the field.
Then he went 4 of 4 from the field in the Atlantic 10 tournament final against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, stepping in after Hyland got into early foul trouble. Banks scored a career-high 10 points in a career-high 22 minutes.
He’s been an important cog in the Rams’ late-season machine as they enter the NCAA tournament. And it’s all because, even as things weren’t going as he might’ve hoped, he didn’t wilt. He just kept working.
“Day by day I worked, worked hard,” Banks said. “And you guys can see now, the progress is paying off.”
Altogether, in VCU’s last five games, Banks has gone 12 of 16 overall from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He’s averaged 6.2 points in that span. His season average is 3.1 points in 9.2 minutes per game.
The biggest thing Banks had to adjust to was the size of opponents in college. In high school he was the tallest player on his team. Not so for the 6-5 170 pounder at VCU.
“It was tough,” Banks said.
In Banks’ work routine has been extra shooting sessions in the mornings, something he’s done since high school at Olympic in Charlotte. At VCU, he and Rams assistant coach Jamal Brunt have met for the a.m. workouts.
Then Banks comes back for more shooting in the evenings.
As he constantly worked earlier this season, Banks began to see progress in Rams practices. He was making more shots and playing better defense.
“My defense -- to me, in my opinion -- my defense improved, took a big jump,” Banks said. “Especially guarding bigger guys, faster guys.”
Rhoades said earlier this season that he’s hard on Banks because of Banks’ potential. As Banks grew, he heard the feedback from his coach. Rhoades told Banks, “I see the progress is building up.”
Hyland, on Feb. 20 against George Mason, sprained his right foot. With that, freshman wing Jamir Watkins moved into the starting lineup in place of Hyland, and Banks earned a more prominent spot in the rotation. Hyland missed two games, against Saint Louis and Davidson.
When Banks took on a bigger role, the coaching staff implored to him to do the same thing he was doing in practice: shoot when he’s open and just go out and be a player.
The second part hearkened to what Banks characterized as his biggest problem earlier on: thinking too much, trying to prove he belonged.
“But they're just like, 'Stop trying to prove and stop trying to think. Just go out there and just play,’” Banks said. “And once I went out there and played with a clear mind, I just go out there, I shoot the ball if I'm open. And play defense.
“Defense is really -- I think, in my opinion -- defense is really what got me out there.”
Rhoades on Sunday after the A-10 tournament final lauded the play Banks has displayed in the past month. And, in the final, Banks played like an upperclassmen, Rhoades said.
Hyland this week said the way Banks carries himself every day is huge.
“That's what the coaches preach as well, just appreciation and just being locked in in the moment,” Hyland said. “Don't look at what's ahead, look at what's now. He's definitely a prime example of that.”
The Rams (19-7) are now readying for their bout with Oregon (20-6) in the NCAA tournament first round on Saturday night. In the tournament, Banks hopes to bring to VCU great defense and great energy.
“And do as much as I can to help us win,” he said. “Now it's just kill or be killed.”
Talking last month about Banks after the Saint Louis game, Rhoades said sometimes freshmen have to pay their dues. But Rhoades said he never heard Banks complain.
Instead, he simply worked. And he’s been reaping the rewards more and more.
“I see how much my game has grown since I stepped on campus,” Banks said. “And, as I see that, now it's making me want to work even more, work more. So I can get to a very high level, my game can be very high level.
“And then, pretty sure everybody knows what's next after that,” he added, with a smile. “It's just, I love to see it."
