Josh Banks' big minutes paid big dividends for VCU Saturday

The biggest couple of minutes in VCU’s matchup with Campbell Saturday, to KeShawn Curry, were clear.
“Josh,” Curry said.
Josh Banks, one of Curry’s teammates, played just 2:53 of the Rams’ 65-61 victory. But it was an electric, pivotal point of the contest.
Banks entered with the game tied at 51 and exited with VCU up 4, a lead it never relinquished. And he was responsible for two of the baskets that put the Rams in that position.
The sophomore guard out of Charlotte finished a layup on a fast break, then knocked down a 3 from the right corner — key parts of what was an overall 12-0 Rams run that swung the outcome.
Banks’ spurt changed the game, Curry said — it gave VCU a grasp on the momentum.
“He was ready when his name was called,” Curry said. “And that's what we expect from Josh."
Coach Mike Rhoades put it plainly after the game, that Banks hadn’t played well in the two weeks leading up to Saturday. His minutes had nosedived coming off the Rams’ Nov. 20 loss to Chattanooga, an outing when Banks played 11 minutes but missed his only attempt from the field.
In the Battle 4 Atlantis the following week, then, Banks received just three minutes of game time against Syracuse, two against Baylor and four against Connecticut.
Rhoades said, as Banks worked to break out of the tough stretch, he came to visit him in his office twice. The two sat down and talked, trying to clear Banks’ mind.
“I said, 'You know what? You're capable of doing this. Let's get back to the grind, get back to working on your game. And playing with a clear mind,’” Rhoades said, of his words to Banks.
On Saturday, Rhoades subbed Banks in with 8:09 to play, giving Curry — who wound up playing 34 minutes — a breather before the final stretch. Banks took his opportunity and ran.
He quickly rebounded from a 3-pointer Campbell’s Messiah Thompson hit over him, that made it 54-51 Campbell lead with 7:47 left.
After Hason Ward cut it to 54-53 off a dunk, Vince Williams blocked a Thompson shot attempt. The ball fell to Banks, who started a three-on-one fast break. Banks dished to Williams, and Williams dished it back to Banks. Banks finished at the rim to make it 55-54.
On the next Campbell possession, Ward secured a steal that came off an errant Jordan Whitfield pass, out of a sideline trap set by Banks and Marcus Tsohonis. Ward passed ahead to Williams, who found a wide-open Banks in the corner. Banks knocked down the shot, as fans went wild.
“We needed a spark there in the second half and he did it,” Rhoades said. “What I loved about it was he didn't hesitate on that 3.”
Banks attempted one more 3, that was off the mark. He was subbed back out with 5:16 left, but finished 2 of 3 from the field for 5 points in his almost three minutes on the court.
“That was big,” forward Levi Stockard III said of Banks’ minutes.
Rhoades said he’s happy for Banks. The 6-5, 175 pounder, through the struggles, has continued to put his head down and work, Rhoades said.
And when he was called on Saturday, Banks performed.
“Really proud of him.” Rhoades said. “And hopefully this will get him going here where he can give us even more of a lift."
