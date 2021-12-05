Josh Banks' big minutes paid big dividends for VCU Saturday

In the Battle 4 Atlantis the following week, then, Banks received just three minutes of game time against Syracuse, two against Baylor and four against Connecticut.

Rhoades said, as Banks worked to break out of the tough stretch, he came to visit him in his office twice. The two sat down and talked, trying to clear Banks’ mind.

“I said, 'You know what? You're capable of doing this. Let's get back to the grind, get back to working on your game. And playing with a clear mind,’” Rhoades said, of his words to Banks.

On Saturday, Rhoades subbed Banks in with 8:09 to play, giving Curry — who wound up playing 34 minutes — a breather before the final stretch. Banks took his opportunity and ran.

He quickly rebounded from a 3-pointer Campbell’s Messiah Thompson hit over him, that made it 54-51 Campbell lead with 7:47 left.

After Hason Ward cut it to 54-53 off a dunk, Vince Williams blocked a Thompson shot attempt. The ball fell to Banks, who started a three-on-one fast break. Banks dished to Williams, and Williams dished it back to Banks. Banks finished at the rim to make it 55-54.