Josh Talbert qualifies as chief thief for No. 2 R-MC, with 56 straight home wins

Randolph-Macon players don’t know what it’s like to lose a home basketball game.

The Yellow Jackets have not fallen at Crenshaw Gym since Jan. 24, 2018, when Eastern Mennonite got out of Ashland with a 70-69 overtime victory. Since, R-MC has won 56 consecutive home games, the longest ongoing streak in Division III.

The Division III record of 62 consecutive home victories is held by five-time nation champion North Park (Chicago), which established the mark 1984-88.

Wednesday night is expected to stress R-MC’s home-court superiority. The No. 2 Yellow Jackets (13-1) host No. 7 Christopher Newport (15-2) at 8 p.m., following a 6 p.m. women’s game between R-MC and Lynchburg.

After losing the 2018 game to visiting Eastern Mennonite, R-MC finished that season with three straight home wins, and added a 12-0 home mark in 2018-19, 13-0 in 2019-20, 5-0 in 2020-21, 15-0 in last season’s national-championship year, and is 8-0 at Crenshaw Gym this season.

“I’m not sure if all the guys know. We’ve got a lot of young guys this year. But it’s definitely something I think about,” 6-foot-2 senior Josh Talbert said Monday of the home winning streak. “We always know we want to defend our home court. We treat it as someone is trying to come into our house and steal something that we love.

“Our fans, the gym is electric, and they just do a great job of supporting us, and I think it really gives us that home-court advantage.”

Talbert, a starter on last season’s 33-1 national-championship team, is more than a bit familiar with Christopher Newport’s program. From Virginia Beach’s Kellam High, the Captains of Newport News recruited Talbert.

“It definitely came down to Randolph-Macon or Christopher Newport,” he said. “I just felt like Randolph-Macon was more home for me. I wanted to get outside of my area, out of my comfort zone.”

The Yellow Jackets average 10 steals, with Talbert (13.2 ppg, 1,024 career points) as chief thief. He averages 2.8 steals, which ranks among the top 20 in Division III.

“It’s instincts for me. I don’t even try to think about it too much,” said Talbert. “We’re trying to get as many deflections as we can and then just come up with 50-50 balls.”

Talbert had 4 steals to go with 17 points in R-MC's last game, a 59-56 Saturday win over No. 24 Guilford at Crenshaw Gym.

Stealing the ball naturally folds into R-MC’s defense-first philosophy. The Yellow Jackets rank fifth nationally in scoring defense (57.1 ppg) and No. 11 in field-goal-percentage defense (37.2).

Christopher Newport, which averages 81 points, on Wednesday night will encounter a surging defense. In the Yellow Jackets’ last seven games, they allowed an average of 51.2 points.

“We started off this season a little shaky, just trying to figure things out with (new players). We lost some great pieces last year,” said Talbert. “The defensive side, that’s our identity. We want to be a defensive team first. We know our offense will come.

“But defense is what ignites our offense.”