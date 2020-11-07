Jubilant Flames revel in upset win over Hokies

After Tech tied the score at 35 with 52 seconds left, the Flames drove down the field and lined up for a 59-yard field-goal attempt.

Barbir’s attempt was blocked by Tech, with Jermaine Waller recovering the ball and scoring on an apparent 41-yard touchdown return on the game-ending play. But Fuente had called timeout before the kick, so the touchdown was nullified.

“They were blowing [the whistle]. Our line just stopped,” Freeze said. “I don’t know how the white hat didn’t hear it.”

“They kept the play going, so I was confused,” Willis said. “That was scary.”

So the Flames still had the ball on fourth-and-6 with 8 seconds left.

Willis teamed with C.J. Yarbrough, who was near the left sideline, on an 8-yard pass for a first down. Yarbrough stepped out of bounds at the VT 33-yard line with 5 seconds left to set the stage for the winning field goal.

“The [Tech] corner was off very, very far, so I felt like if I got it to [Yarbrough], he’d have the opportunity to catch it and get out of bounds,” Willis said.