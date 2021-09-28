Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech 'believe' in Braxton Burmeister, but want more from the QB

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said they still have confidence in quarterback Braxton Burmeister, but expect – and need – his play to improve during the final two-thirds of this college football season.
With his Hokies in an open date before hosting No. 9 Notre Dame on Oct. 9, Fuente said he has been “proud” of Burmeister, the Oregon transfer in his first full season as the team’s starter, praising his competitiveness and ball security.
But Fuente said he wants more from Burmeister.
“I do believe there’s another level of efficiency and play that he can reach,” said Fuente. “And it’s our job to help him get there. I know it’s in there. I believe in him.”
Burmeister is 62 for 101 passing for 746 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception four games into the season. The Hokies are 3-1 and opened the year with a massive ACC Coastal Division win over North Carolina.
But overall, Virginia Tech’s offensive production has been concerning. The Hokies rank 11th in the 14-team ACC scoring 23.5 points per game. They’re next to last in the league in total offense, putting up 331.5 yards per game, 12th in rushing (140.8 ypg) and 11th in passing (190.8 ypg).
Tech checks in seventh in the all-important third down conversions, succeeding 46.3% of the time.
Burmeister’s 61.4% completion rate is the second worst in the ACC among starting quarterbacks, ahead of only Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei (56.3).
“I think there’s definitely another big step here that he can make,” said Cornelsen. “He’s got the ability to do all the different things that we need him to do and he’s shown spurts of all the different things. There’s just another step, another level that he can get to, to make us a better offense.”
Burmeister has done plenty of things well, and Fuente and Cornelsen’s optimism doesn’t lack evidence to back it up. His 159 rushing yards are the third most in the ACC by a quarterback so far this season, and he’s thrown a league-low one interception in his 101 pass attempts.
Following Saturday's win over Richmond, Burmeister acknowledged his play has been inconsistent.
"I definitely have missed a couple throws. I feel like from an execution standpoint I missed a couple reads," he said. "I also have made a lot of plays out of the pocket and throwing on the run and giving our guys a chance sometimes. I [think] it's kind of been up and down. I've got to put it all together and we'll be good."
Part of this week’s open-date work will involve tweaking the offense to better mesh with the things Burmeister has done well early on. Part of the work will focus on getting him better in the areas he’s struggled before deciding whether or not to leave those concepts on Cornelsen’s call sheet.
“I think we have to evaluate all of those things,” said Fuente. “That position is obviously really important. Taking an honest look and stepping back from it all and looking and seeing what you think you can expand on and what you should would probably be wise.”
Of course, Cornelsen noted, it would be unwise to pare down the offense too drastically, because that would make it much more predictable and easier to defend.
“Having a bye week and having two weeks gives you a chance to really look back at what you’ve done. … The things that he has been a little inconsistent at, we’ve got to continue to get better at,” said Cornelsen. “You can’t go in offensively with just a few schemes. You got to be able to do a little of everything.”
Fuente raised eyebrows this past weekend when, with Tech already struggling against FCS foe Richmond, he inserted largely untested backup quarterback Knox Kadum into the game, backed up deep in his territory. Kadum promptly threw an interception that helped keep the Spiders close in a contest Tech eventually won 21-10, with seven of its points coming off a punt return by Tayvion Robinson.
That move, Fuente explained, was designed to get Kadum some game action and was not a reflection on the staff’s confidence in Burmeister.
“I just really believe in him,” said Fuente. “And I believe that we can find a way for him to continue to improve and be more efficient.”
