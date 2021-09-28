Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech 'believe' in Braxton Burmeister, but want more from the QB

“I think we have to evaluate all of those things,” said Fuente. “That position is obviously really important. Taking an honest look and stepping back from it all and looking and seeing what you think you can expand on and what you should would probably be wise.”

Of course, Cornelsen noted, it would be unwise to pare down the offense too drastically, because that would make it much more predictable and easier to defend.

“Having a bye week and having two weeks gives you a chance to really look back at what you’ve done. … The things that he has been a little inconsistent at, we’ve got to continue to get better at,” said Cornelsen. “You can’t go in offensively with just a few schemes. You got to be able to do a little of everything.”

Fuente raised eyebrows this past weekend when, with Tech already struggling against FCS foe Richmond, he inserted largely untested backup quarterback Knox Kadum into the game, backed up deep in his territory. Kadum promptly threw an interception that helped keep the Spiders close in a contest Tech eventually won 21-10, with seven of its points coming off a punt return by Tayvion Robinson.

That move, Fuente explained, was designed to get Kadum some game action and was not a reflection on the staff’s confidence in Burmeister.

“I just really believe in him,” said Fuente. “And I believe that we can find a way for him to continue to improve and be more efficient.”