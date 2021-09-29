Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left UVA basketball in search of more offense

“You could argue, maybe I wanted to play a little faster, maybe I wanted to get up and down more,” said McKoy. “You could argue that, I was looking to play less on the block, and kind of like 15 feet out and expand where I know my skillset can expand. You could argue that that could happen at Virginia the next year. You could argue that it couldn’t.”

At Carolina, McKoy sees new coach Hubert Davis shifting to an offense that better suits his skills, especially his improved shooting. Davis, McKoy said, plans to spread the floor and allow his bigs to play both outside and inside.

McKoy spent the offseason working on his jump shot and hopes to show it off more than he did at Virginia, where, in 33 games he took just 71 shots, including going 3 for 9 from 3-point range last season.

“I think I shot it well, just didn’t really display it in games last year,” said McKoy. “I’m looking forward to playing in a system where I’ll be able to showcase that skill more.”

Of course, UVA forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff both made their livings last season playing largely on the perimeter, but the Cavaliers’ offensive pace was decidedly slower than what the Tar Heels or Wolfpack aim for.