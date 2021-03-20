 Skip to main content
Justin McKoy won't play for UVA tonight; the rest of the team appears to be available
_n3i9864uofl_virginia_secondhalf

Virginia’s Justin McKoy dunks in the second half of the Cavaliers’ ACC road victory over Louisville on Saturday. The Cavaliers will have the top seed in next week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

 Alton Strupp/Courier Journal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Virginia won’t have sophomore forward Justin McKoy for today’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Ohio.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers tip off at 7:15 tonight against 13-seed Ohio, but McKoy won’t be available.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound North Carolina native wasn’t part of the team’s pre-game shoot-around Saturday night at Indiana’s Assembly Hall.

McKoy is averaging 11.2 minutes per game off the bench, scoring 3.5 points and grabbing 3.3 rebounds per outing. He’s played some of his best basketball of the season of late, bringing energy off the bench for Tony Bennett’s team.

He’s played 17 minutes per game in the last four contests, totaling 18 points and 21 rebounds in those games.

The Cavaliers haven’t played since beating Syracuse 72-69 on Beekman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer on March 11 in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. After that game, an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to drop out of the tournament and begin quarantining to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.

Virginia had its first practice in over a week on Friday morning in Charlottesville before flying to Indianapolis. The team had to pass two rounds of COVID testing after arriving to be allowed to play tonight’s game against Ohio.

McKoy’s minutes could go to 7-foot sophomore Francisco Caffaro or, possibly, 6-11 redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick. Shedrick has been out since mid-February due to illness. His availability for Saturday night was unclear.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

