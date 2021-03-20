Justin McKoy won't play for UVA tonight; the rest of the team appears to be available

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Virginia won’t have sophomore forward Justin McKoy for today’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Ohio.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers tip off at 7:15 tonight against 13-seed Ohio, but McKoy won’t be available.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound North Carolina native wasn’t part of the team’s pre-game shoot-around Saturday night at Indiana’s Assembly Hall.

McKoy is averaging 11.2 minutes per game off the bench, scoring 3.5 points and grabbing 3.3 rebounds per outing. He’s played some of his best basketball of the season of late, bringing energy off the bench for Tony Bennett’s team.

He’s played 17 minutes per game in the last four contests, totaling 18 points and 21 rebounds in those games.

The Cavaliers haven’t played since beating Syracuse 72-69 on Beekman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer on March 11 in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. After that game, an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to drop out of the tournament and begin quarantining to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.