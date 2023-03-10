GREENSBORO, N.C. – The incredible disappearing Kadin Shedrick reappeared Thursday night in Greensboro, coming off the bench and out of playing time purgatory, to give Virginia a much needed lift in its ACC tournament quarterfinal win over North Carolina.

Playing in place of the injured Ben Vander Plas, who suffered a season-ending hand fracture in practice on the eve of the game, Shedrick blocked five shots and scored four points, helping not only fill-in for a missing teammate but clamp down on Tar Heels’ star forward Armando Bacot.

This, after never even removing his warmups over the final two games of the regular season.

“It just felt good to be back out there,” Shedrick said after the second-seeded Cavaliers’ 68-59 win.

Senior center Francisco Caffaro started for Vander Plas, but Shedrick came in early on and played 18 minutes.

In the final minute, he emphatically blocked Carolina’s R.J. Davis at one end, then ran the floor, got the ball back from teammate Armaan Franklin, and threw down a rim-rocking two-handed slam dunk. That gave Virginia a 66-55 lead with 27 seconds to go. The highlight worthy sequence was more celebratory then impactful at that point – and undeniably a bit cathartic for Shedrick.

“That sequence was fun. Brought back some memories,” said Shedrick, who also received the honor of slapping UVa’s logo on the oversized bracket in a hallway just off the court at the Coliseum, signifying the Cavaliers had advances. “Hopefully, we have a few more of those this year.

That was just one instance of Shedrick, as he has at times throughout his maddeningly inconsistent career to date, showing flashes of the upside that had teammates pegging him for a breakout season after the Cavaliers’ offseason trip to Italy.

Instead, Shedrick was a here-and-there role player most of the season, with that role occasionally being reduced to nothing. That was the case for Virginia’s previous two games, wins over Clemson and Louisville.

But, as was the case when he didn’t get in the game at Virginia Tech, only to play a major defensive role the next time out against North Carolina State, Shedrick proved ready.

“That's why I was so proud of Kadin. I just told him, stay ready, be a great teammate, and work tremendously hard,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after his team improved to 24-6. “And that's one of the beautiful things about sports. He had his number called, and he was ready. That encourages me, and there's nothing better.”

It was an emotionally supercharged evening for Shedrick, playing in his home state, against one of his home state’s marquee basketball programs, and in place of a fallen teammate.

Vander Plas, the graduate transfer from Ohio who transferred to Virginia for the chance to play for postseason championships, found out his season – and with it, his college career – was over after fracturing his right hand during Wednesday’s practice.

That weighed heavily on Shedrick’s mind as he played Thursday night.

“Finding out about Ben was hard. Nobody expects that to happen,” said Shedrick, who is from Holly Spring, N.C., just over an hour southeast of Greensboro. “So, when you're kind of just thrown back into the action, you've just got to make sure you're ready. I'm here to pick Ben up because I know he's going through a lot right now, and I'm going to try to play as hard as I can, not only for myself and my team but specifically for Ben. Anything I do out there, I'm thinking about him, and he should be out there with us.”

Now, the challenge for Shedrick is to do it again. UVa faces third-seeded Clemson in Friday night’s late semifinal. The Tigers roughed up sixth-seeded North Carolina State on Thursday, 80-54.

In Virginia’s 64-57 win over Clemson on Feb. 28 in Charlottesville, Shedrick didn’t play and Caffaro saw just eight minutes.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said he expects to see plenty of that duo tonight against his star forward, P.J. Hall.

“They're going to play us bigger than some teams who maybe don't have as formidable a 5-man,” Brownell said. “They're better defensively with the bigger guys. Now, those guys don't shoot threes like Vander Plas, who's an excellent player, but they were terrific today. They were smothering. Their guards are very good one-on-one defenders, and obviously their older guys, they play with great poise, they don't beat themselves, they rarely turn it over. They're a top 10, 12, 15 team in the country for a reason, and a lot of those guys have played together for a while now.”

PHOTOS: Virginia takes on North Carolina in ACC Tournament North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball North Carolina Virginia Basketball