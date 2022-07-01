Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald balances dual roles of player, coach surehandedly

For Akira Fitzgerald, it was a natural transition to make at this point of his career. And Darren Sawatzky saw the potential.

After the 2020 season — which was Fitzgerald’s second as the Richmond Kickers’ starting goalkeeper and Sawatzky’s first as the club’s head coach and chief sporting officer — Sawatzky had an idea to increase Fitzgerald’s responsibility.

The veteran keeper was playing at a high level, among the best in USL League One. But Sawatzky also knew that Fitzgerald saw coaching in his future, after his playing career.

So Sawatzky put the two together. He re-signed Fitzgerald as a player ahead of the 2021 season, but also named him the Kickers’ goalkeeping coach.

It’s a dual role that Fitzgerald has continued in over the past year and a half.

He’s taken the coaching side seriously, so much so that Sawatzky has had to implore him to ease off the pedal some days. That’s all while continuing to play at a career-prime level between the sticks.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Baltimore, was named USL League One’s goalkeeper of the year after last season, and was a finalist for it in 2019.

Fitzgerald is coming off a fourth clean sheet of the season, in Richmond’s 1-0 win at FC Tucson on Wednesday, and is leading the league with 43 saves.

He and the Kickers (6-4-3) are back home Saturday, hosting North Carolina FC (5-5-2), an organization where Fitzgerald spent the early years of his career. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at City Stadium, with fireworks following.

“He's an excellent educator, and he's learning to be a better coach,” Sawatzky said of Fitzgerald. “But right now he's a hot-hand goalkeeper."

Which is certainly nothing new — Fitzgerald has been excelling for a long time. He was named Maryland Player of the Year in 2005, for his play at Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, Md.

He won a national championship with Wake Forest in 2007, a redshirt freshman reserve. But he started each of the last 67 games of his career, and was a second-team all-ACC pick as a fifth-year senior in 2010.

Fitzgerald then spent six years with what’s now North Carolina FC, formerly the Carolina RailHawks. He also was with MLS side New York City FC in 2015. He arrived in Richmond in 2019 after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a member of the USL Championship.

In 2019, Fitzgerald’s 72 saves and eight clean sheets in 25 games each tied for second in the league. His 50 saves in 2020 tied for the league lead. And his 89 saves last year were a single-season league record, while his 10 clean sheets led the league, too.

Goalkeepers, Sawatzky believes, reach their prime later than most. And Sawatzky feels Fitzgerald is there now, while doubling as a locker room leader.

“The thing about Akira that's so special is the subtle pieces that maybe you guys don't get to see publicly,” Sawatzky said. “He's very good at, if the temperature of the room is getting a little hot, he can cool it down a little bit. If the temperature needs a little bit of a boost, he's very good at jumping in there."

Fitzgerald said the biggest thing for him in his game is consistency, a trait he tries to pass to the three other goalkeepers on Richmond’s roster in his job as coach.

It’s a role Fitzgerald is growing into, Sawatzky said. Fitzgerald picks the brains of Sawatzky and of Miko Elovaara, the Kickers' head assistant coach and director of methodology. He’s part of staff discussions, and he cuts pertinent clips of game tape every day.

“He works really hard at it,” Sawatzky said.

Philosophically, Fitzgerald, Sawatzky and Elovaara believe in making the goalkeepers a part of full-team training, not pushed off to the corner. He tries to get the goalkeepers out in practice as early as possible to get their position-specific work out of the way, before they integrate with the rest of the team.

It’s a great training environment, said goalkeeper Will Palmquist, who signed with the Kickers in March.

“Akira has just such a wealth of knowledge about the game,” Palmquist said.

Fitzgerald’s clean sheet Wednesday helped Richmond earn what was its first-ever win at FC Tucson, buoyed also by a second goal in three games from Jonathan Bolanos. Now, against NCFC on Saturday, the second-place Kickers have a chance to move back into first place, surpassing Greenville Triumph SC.

NCFC has USL League One’s goals leader in Garrett McLaughlin (eight). And former Kicker Oalex Anderson has four goals of his own.

It’s a team with potent attacking potential, that Richmond fell to 2-1 on the road in May.

But, eyeing a third straight win at home, the Kickers will have their familiar anchor in goal once again — a steady presence: Coach Fitzgerald.

"I love it,” Fitzgerald said of his dual responsibilities, “so I want to keep going and giving as much as I can to help this team be successful.”