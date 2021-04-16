Kickers look to take successful step up in Year 2 under Darren Sawatzky

“I think the next step for us is we want to fill the trophy cabinet with trophies,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s what’s most important for us here, is adding silverware. I think last year we were very close. … But, ultimately, this is a professional business and you’re judged on wins and filing trophy cabinets.”

Last year, powered by Terzaghi’s league-high 10 goals, the Kickers went from second-to-last in the standings in 2019 to near the top last year. A win in their regular-season finale against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC last October would’ve put them in the league final, their first since 2010, by virtue of a playoff format shortened from its usual four-team configuration.

But that opportunity slipped with a 2-1 loss. Terzaghi was banged up, with an ankle injury suffered late in the year, and didn’t come on until the 78th minute of the finale. But he was the league’s Golden Boot winner as its top goal scorer, and he was the league’s MVP.

Sawatzky has lauded not only Terzaghi’s talent, but also his character — an apt building block for the club. The 28-year-old Buenos Aires, Argentina, native re-signed for the 2021 and 2022 seasons in a deal that was announced in December.

Terzaghi said when the re-signing was announced that it was always his wish to return to the Kickers.