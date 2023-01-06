Kihei Clark could be key for No. 11 Virginia against Syracuse's zone

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During Virginia’s win over Georgia Tech last week, former Cavaliers star De’Andre Hunter sat behind the team’s bench, cheering on his alma mater. Hunter now an NBA wing with the Atlanta Hawks, was one of the most effective UVa players in recent memory working against zone defenses from the high post.

Against the Yellow Jackets, with Hunter looking on, it was senior point guard Kihei Clark who played that role. And it will likely be Clark in that spot again Saturday when Virginia hosts Syracuse and tries to solve the trademark 2-3 zone of Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

What does the 5-foot-10, fifth-year starter give the No. 11 Cavaliers from that position?

“A lot of playmaking,” said fellow guard Armaan Franklin. “He gets a lot of assists every game. Just him using his IQ in there and being able to draw and also create for himself inside there is going to be big for us.”

At Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC) found success against Josh Pastner’s stingy 1-3-1 matchup zone. And while it isn’t the same scheme as Boeheim’s 2-3 zone with the Orange, the most effective way of attacking is consistent – getting the ball into a triple-threat position in the high post.

Clark, who leads the ACC in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, had 15 points and eight assists against the Yellow Jackets, both over his season averages, in the 74-56 win.

In his career against Syracuse, Clark is 5-1. After not scoring or recording an assist in his first game against the Orange in 2019, Clark has averaged 10.8 and 7.8 assists per outing in the series. In last season’s 74-69 road win at Syracuse, Clark finished 17 points and eight assists.

Having experience against Boeheim’s zone is an advantage, Clark said.

“It makes it easier,” said Clark. “It’s a good zone and we’re going to have be able to move the ball, get in the middle and then just go from there.”

Franklin will be facing Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) for the second time. The Indiana transfer scored 17 points and had two assists in last year’s win over the Orange. He said shot selection is the key to solving the 2-3 zone.

“You’ve got to be patient but be aggressive,” said Franklin, who, along with fellow guard Reece Beekman, could be another option for UVa to run the offense through from the high post. “They might trick you into taking some early, quick shots when you can get some better shots. Just being able to stay poised, sometimes passing up a quick shot for a great one.”

Virginia has won its last three games against the Orange, and claimed seven of the last eight meetings in the series. Tony Bennett is 10-3 against Boeheim, with his first – and most painful – loss to Syracuse coming in Chicago in the 2016 Elite Eight.

That night, it was Syracuse’s late-game full-court press that unraveled the Cavaliers, not the 2-3 zone.

After Tuesday night’s 68-65 loss at Pittsburgh, Bennett was far more worried about his own defense than the upcoming challenge against the Orange’s.

“Syracuse zone is a little unique, and they’re really good,” said Bennett. “We’ve used Kihei in the past against their zone sometimes in there. You just have to have good attacks. [We] better tighten up the defense or it won’t matter.”

Against Pittsburgh, UVa squandered a 10-point halftime lead, giving up a whopping 45 points after the break, much of them coming on drives straight through the lane to the rim. It matched the most they’ve given up in two years against an ACC opponent, equaling the 45 it allowed in a road loss to Florida State in 2019.

Offensively, forwards Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas both struggled against the Panthers, combining to go 3 for 11 from the floor and grab four rebounds. Neither earned any free throws in the game.

“Offense can come and go,” said Bennett, who is currently tied with Terry Holland for most all-times wins at UVa. “You can go through some shooting droughts or scoring droughts. That’s where the defense has to stand.”