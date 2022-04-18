Kihei Clark returning for a fifth year with UVA basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kihei Clark, Virginia basketball’s four-year starting point guard and the last remaining member of the 2019 national championship team, will return for one final season with the Cavaliers, the program announced Monday night on social media.

Clark, whose pass to Mamadi Diakite for the game-tying buzzer beater against Purdue in the 2019 Elite Eight is one of the most significant plays in program history, had fueled speculation his UVA days were ending when he had a large contingent of family and friends make the trip from the West Coast for his Senior Day.

But Monday night, the team’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts posted a graphic announcing Clark’s decision to return. “Our national champion and All-ACC point guard is back,” UVA tweeted.

The 5-foot-10 California native averaged 10 points and 4.4 assists per game this past season, earning All-ACC honorable mention recognition.

Clark been a part of 97 wins, scored over 1,000 points and has over 500 assists in his career. But the Cavaliers haven’t come close to the postseason success they enjoyed his rookie season, with a myriad of factors impacting that.

In 2020, the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UVA was knocked out of the 2021 NCAA tournament in the first round by Ohio, after being forced to pause practices leading up to the game due to the virus.

This past season, Virginia went 21-14, reaching the quarterfinals for the NIT.

With Clark’s decision to come back, Tony Bennett’s team is expecting to return its top six scorers from this year’s team, and all of its starters.

UVA is also involved with at least two potential transfers — Ohio forward Bennet Vander Plas and West Virginia guard Sean McNeil.