Kihei Clark, still considering an extra year at UVA, has sights set making the NCAA tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In his opening scene, the undersized and under-recruited point guard from out west travels across the country to play college basketball at an emerging powerhouse. By the scene’s end, that player – Kihei Clark – is sprinting toward midcourt to be with his teammates as confetti falls celebrating Virginia’s national championship.

In the scenes – and seasons – that followed, Clark has led UVA to another NCAA tournament and an ACC regular season title. Saturday, he’ll play what could be his final game at John Paul Jones Arena, against Florida State, as UVA fights to earn one more postseason appearance before the curtain goes down on Clark’s impressive college career.

“He’s had a great movie,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, earlier this season. “He had a great early part of his movie, of his career. No matter what, you want it to end well. You want it to end well with how your approach is, how you lead, how you encourage, regardless of wins and losses.”

Bennett made those remarks after the Cavaliers’ December loss to James Madison, one of two bad early-season, non-conference losses that are still pulling down the team’s NCAA tournament resume. With a rebuilt roster that worked to incorporate two transfers and a host of young players, UVA has come together over the course of the season and, here in February, is playing its best basketball.

The Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) have won five of their last seven games, including important victories at Duke and two over Miami. Not surprisingly, Clark has played a starring role, averaging 13.9 points per game over the team’s last nine outings.

Wednesday night, in a home loss to Duke, Clark scored a career-high 25 points, carrying UVA in the first half when he hit six 3-pointers against the first-place Blue Devils.

Clark said he’s been driven by Bennett’s words about giving his movie a happy ending.

“It kind of just motivated me to leave everything on the floor,” Clark, a 5-foot-10 California native who originally committed to UC-Davis before getting a Virginia offer, said this week. “He told me to just let it all out. Don’t hold anything back in the tank. I’m just trying to play as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they be.”

Because of the COVID-19 impacted season in 2019-20, Clark has the option of coming back to Virginia for another season. It’s an option he said he’s still considering, but Saturday, he will go through a traditional senior day at JPJ.

His mother, father, grandmother and two younger brothers will escort him onto the court in a pre-game ceremony. They, along with over two dozen other family members, are in Charlottesville this week, were in attendance Wednesday night for the Duke game and will be there Saturday.

Even with the option to return, Clark feels a sense of urgency to get this year’s UVA team to the tournament.

“I haven’t made a decision, 100% decision, if I’m coming back or not coming back,” he said. “But just going to try to just play out the year. I don’t want to think too far ahead. Just trying to finish up this year right, the way I want to, and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Clark’s movie has seen him play a supporting role on a championship team - his assist to Mamadi Diakite to force overtime against Purdue in the Elite Eight ranks among the most important plays in UVA basketball history.

He's held a leading role since. This year, he’s been a star and a bit of a director, and he said he’s proud of the way the team has improved over the season.

After Wednesday’s game, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski praised the way Virginia has played this month and said it would be “a sin” if the Cavaliers didn’t get a chance to continue their run in the NCAAs.

“It feels good. You can see our growth,” said Clark. “It’s really cool to see everybody growing since the beginning.”

Clark has been a part of 93 wins, and he's scored over 1,000 points and has over 500 assists in his career, only the fifth player in program history to do that.

But before the scene fades to black and the credits roll, he wants more. And that will mean wins over FSU on Saturday, Louisville on the road next weekend and probably at least two victories in Brooklyn in next month’s ACC tournament.

“I just want to make the NCAA tournament. That’s my goal,” said Clark. “I’m sure that’s everybody’s goal here. That’s where our mindset is heading forward, and us trying to win as many games as possible from here on out.”