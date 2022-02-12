Kihei Clark, UVA down Georgia Tech for Cavaliers' fourth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – On Friday, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark makes, “winning plays after winning plays.”

On Saturday, Clark proved him right.

Clark hit a 3-pointer with 2:34 to play to repel Pastner’s resilient Yellow Jackets, as UVA won its fourth straight game, downing Georgia Tech 63-53.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers with 26 points and seven rebounds, and Clark added 15, including a pair of late 3-pointers.

“Through our scouting report and our preparation, the guys know his talent level,” Pastner said of Clark, a four-year starter. “He just hits big shots. He hit the two late that were really back-breakers for us. He’s a winner.”

Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC) led by as many as 17 in the first half, but saw its lead dwindle to a single shot after a Michael Devoe 3-pointer made it 49-47 with 5:44 to play.

Then, with UVA up 54-49, Clark hit a 3 off a kick-out from sophomore guard Reece Beekman that finally put the Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10) away.

“I’m just taken the shot that comes to me,” said Clark. “The shot felt good. Just trying to take what the defense gives us. Obviously, I knew we could use a big basket. Reece did a good job of driving. They converged on him and he kicked it out. So it was a good play.”

UVA’s defense held Tech’s talented scoring duo of Devoe and Jordan Usher well below their season averages. That tandem averaged 33.7 points per game – the third best mark of any ACC duo – entering Saturday’s game.

Devoe scored 17 on Saturday, and Usher added 11. They were 9 for 23 shooting from the floor, and 4 for 11 from 3-point range.

With Monday night’s rivalry matchup at Virginia Tech – a pivotal game for both team’s postseason aspirations – looming just over 48 hours away, Virginia wasted little time taking control against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

UVA missed its first three shots against Tech’s zone before Armaan Franklin shook a defender and hit a pull-up jumper 2:53 into the game.

Virginia used a 16-2 run, with six of those points coming from Gardner, to go up 18-4 with 12:13 left in the half. It ballooned its lead to 16 points, going up 22-6 on a basket by Kody Stattmann with 9:27 left before the break.

The Cavaliers did go cold from the floor later in the half, enduring a stretch of over five minutes without a made field goal, and Georgia Tech trimmed its deficit to 24-13 with four minutes remaining until halftime.

Virginia went to the locker room up 32-19. It was the fewest points the Cavaliers allowed in an ACC half this season. The Yellow Jackets shot 8 for 19 and committed 10 first-half turnovers.

But in the second half, Georgia Tech made it a game.

“We didn’t defend as well in the second half,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “That’s partly due to, they did a better job of attacking us. That’s just hard to guard. The spacing’s good. I thought they even started cutting a little harder.”

Georgia Tech came out with fight to open the second half, scoring the first seven points after the break and cutting UVA’s lead to 32-26. It got even closer, down 46-42, after a pair of free throws by Usher with 8:27 to play.

Then Devoe’s 3 with 5:49 left made it a one possession game, with UVA up 49-47, setting the stage for Clark to hit another clutch shot in a close game, the latest in a career full of them.

“He’s been in a lot of them and has that experience,” said Bennett.

Clark also has experience against the Hokies, who beat Syracuse, 71-59, on Saturday in Blacksburg for their fifth straight win. Clark is 5-1 against Tech in his career, including Virginia’s 54-52 win earlier this season in Charlottesville.