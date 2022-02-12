 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kihei Clark, UVA down Georgia Tech for Cavaliers' fourth straight win

  • 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE – On Friday, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark makes, “winning plays after winning plays.”

On Saturday, Clark proved him right.

Clark hit a 3-pointer with 2:34 to play to repel Pastner’s resilient Yellow Jackets, as UVA won its fourth straight game, downing Georgia Tech 63-53.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers with 26 points and seven rebounds, and Clark added 15, including a pair of late 3-pointers.

“Through our scouting report and our preparation, the guys know his talent level,” Pastner said of Clark, a four-year starter. “He just hits big shots. He hit the two late that were really back-breakers for us. He’s a winner.”

Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC) led by as many as 17 in the first half, but saw its lead dwindle to a single shot after a Michael Devoe 3-pointer made it 49-47 with 5:44 to play.

Then, with UVA up 54-49, Clark hit a 3 off a kick-out from sophomore guard Reece Beekman that finally put the Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10) away.

People are also reading…

“I’m just taken the shot that comes to me,” said Clark. “The shot felt good. Just trying to take what the defense gives us. Obviously, I knew we could use a big basket. Reece did a good job of driving. They converged on him and he kicked it out. So it was a good play.”

UVA’s defense held Tech’s talented scoring duo of Devoe and Jordan Usher well below their season averages. That tandem averaged 33.7 points per game – the third best mark of any ACC duo – entering Saturday’s game.

Devoe scored 17 on Saturday, and Usher added 11. They were 9 for 23 shooting from the floor, and 4 for 11 from 3-point range.

With Monday night’s rivalry matchup at Virginia Tech – a pivotal game for both team’s postseason aspirations – looming just over 48 hours away, Virginia wasted little time taking control against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

UVA missed its first three shots against Tech’s zone before Armaan Franklin shook a defender and hit a pull-up jumper 2:53 into the game.

Virginia used a 16-2 run, with six of those points coming from Gardner, to go up 18-4 with 12:13 left in the half. It ballooned its lead to 16 points, going up 22-6 on a basket by Kody Stattmann with 9:27 left before the break.

The Cavaliers did go cold from the floor later in the half, enduring a stretch of over five minutes without a made field goal, and Georgia Tech trimmed its deficit to 24-13 with four minutes remaining until halftime.

Virginia went to the locker room up 32-19. It was the fewest points the Cavaliers allowed in an ACC half this season. The Yellow Jackets shot 8 for 19 and committed 10 first-half turnovers.

But in the second half, Georgia Tech made it a game.

“We didn’t defend as well in the second half,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “That’s partly due to, they did a better job of attacking us. That’s just hard to guard. The spacing’s good. I thought they even started cutting a little harder.”

Georgia Tech came out with fight to open the second half, scoring the first seven points after the break and cutting UVA’s lead to 32-26. It got even closer, down 46-42, after a pair of free throws by Usher with 8:27 to play.

Then Devoe’s 3 with 5:49 left made it a one possession game, with UVA up 49-47, setting the stage for Clark to hit another clutch shot in a close game, the latest in a career full of them.

“He’s been in a lot of them and has that experience,” said Bennett.

Clark also has experience against the Hokies, who beat Syracuse, 71-59, on Saturday in Blacksburg for their fifth straight win. Clark is 5-1 against Tech in his career, including Virginia’s 54-52 win earlier this season in Charlottesville.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News