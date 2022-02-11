Kihei Clark, UVA look to stay hot against Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Kihei Clark doesn’t lead Virginia in scoring. Or assists. Or steals.

But as the senior point guard has upped his game over the past three weeks, his play has elevated the entire team’s performance – and opponents have taken notice.

“I think he’s the key to their team,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, whose Yellow Jackets play at UVA on Saturday.

Virginia has won four of its last five games going into the meeting with Georgia Tech, and Clark’s increased production has been a big part of the reason why. Through the first 19 games of the season, he averaged 8.9 points, just a tick above his career average of 8.3, and 4.1 assists.

But over the past five games, Clark has averaged 13 points and 4.6 assists.

“He’s a winner,” Pastner said during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. “He’s tough. He’s gotten better every year. He’s just made winning plays after winning plays and winning shots after winning shots.”

Clark, of course, hasn’t been alone. Virginia’s leading scoring – senior forward Jayden Gardner – has upped his scoring output of late, averaging 16.4 points per game, also besting his season average of 14.5.

Sophomore guard Reece Beekman, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Monday night’s upset of Duke, has emerged as a playmaker on both ends of the floor. And Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin has started to find his 3-point stroke.

"They're playing really well right now,” said Pastner of UVA, which has won three straight conference games for the first time this season. “They're playing the best they've played all year and they're just at a high level."

Georgia Tech boasts one of the ACC’s top one-two offensive punches in the pairing of Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher. Only Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia (34.38) and North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith (33.72) combine for more points per game than the 33.68 the Yellow Jackets are getting from Devoe and Usher.

Georgia Tech’s struggle has been finding a consistent third scorer, especially since VMI transfer Bubba Parham had to shut down his season due to knee issues.

Kyle Sturdivent is the team’s next highest scorer, averaging 7.5 points per game.

That makes the Yellow Jackets one of just three teams in the ACC this season without at least three double-digit scorers. Louisville doesn’t have any and UVA only has Gardner and Franklin, though Clark’s 9.8 mark has him close.

“To win at the level you need to win in this league, you have to have three scorers consistently,” said Pastner. “And that’s been an issue with us. Our team is getting better. The individuals that we’re counting on have to be really consistent for us.”

Freshman guard Deebo Coleman is averaging 7 points per game this season, but is up to 9.8 an outing over the past six games, including a 15-point effort in the team’s loss to Miami. He said having scorers like Devoe and Usher on the floor takes pressure off everyone else on the offensive end.

“It opens up the court for everybody,” said Coleman. “Having them, it just makes it easy.”

The Cavaliers’ upset of the Duke breathed some life into the team’s postseason hopes. But down the stretch, it will have to beat teams it’s expected to beat – Georgia Tech and Florida State at home, Louisville on the road – and find another quality win or two, at Virginia Tech, at Miami and at home against Duke.

Of course, winning at Cameron Indoor against the ACC’s top team also gives UVA renewed confidence it can get that done.

“I feel like it’s great momentum for us,” said Beekman. “Just building off this, we’ll look back. I know we made mistakes. We’ll just try to learn from that and get better.”