Kitley-led Virginia Tech women hold off Marquette, win in first round of NCAA tourney

Tech led for the final three quarters, but Marquette (19-7) threw a scare into the Hokies with a late rally.

Down 64-49 with 2:03 left, the Golden Eagles went on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to 66-63 with 39.4 seconds left.

“We’ve been in that situation many times before and we know how it feels to come out on both sides, the winning and the losing,” Kitley said. “This game meant a lot to us, and I don’t think any of us doubted for a second that we were going to finish.”

The rally included Marquette’s first four 3-pointers of the game.

“Those 3s were opening for us, so … you let it fly towards the end of the game,” said Marquette forward Lauren Van Kleunen, who had 18 points and two 3-pointers.

The rally also included two Tech turnovers. Tech also was just 2 of 4 from the foul line during the run.

“We’re still learning how to … handle end-of-the-game situations,” Brooks said.

But after Kitley missed a jumper, sophomore guard Cayla King snared the offensive rebound and was fouled. King sank both free throws to extend the lead to 68-63 with 7.7 seconds to go.