Kitley powers Virginia Tech women past UVA

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another double-double for Elizabeth Kitley and another win for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team.

Kitley scored 24 points, snared 10 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead the Hokies to a 69-52 victory over Virginia on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.

“She’s special,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “You haven’t seen her best basketball yet.

“I didn’t think she played great today, and she had 24 and 10. … I don’t want to get to the point where we take it for granted because it is special … for her to do it consistently with the attention that she garners.”

Kitley recorded her seventh straight double-double. The third-place Hokies (13-4, 5-1 ACC) have gone 6-1 in that span.

“It’s … something that I know that I can do and should do for the team to be successful,” Kitley said of getting double-doubles.

Virginia (3-11, 0-4), which trailed for the final three quarters, lost its fifth straight game.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, was 10 of 18 from the field.