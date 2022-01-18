Kitley powers Virginia Tech women past UVA

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another double-double for Elizabeth Kitley and another win for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team.
Kitley scored 24 points, snared 10 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead the Hokies to a 69-52 victory over Virginia on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.
“She’s special,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “You haven’t seen her best basketball yet.
“I didn’t think she played great today, and she had 24 and 10. … I don’t want to get to the point where we take it for granted because it is special … for her to do it consistently with the attention that she garners.”
Kitley recorded her seventh straight double-double. The third-place Hokies (13-4, 5-1 ACC) have gone 6-1 in that span.
“It’s … something that I know that I can do and should do for the team to be successful,” Kitley said of getting double-doubles.
Virginia (3-11, 0-4), which trailed for the final three quarters, lost its fifth straight game.
Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, was 10 of 18 from the field.
“She’s just a tough matchup one on one,” UVA coach Tina Thompson said. “Because they have shooters, they’re in the position to kind of give her space to work and kind of do her thing. It’s really difficult to help off of them from the wing.”
The Hokies beat their rival for the third time in the past four meetings.
“We don’t like them,” Kitley said with a laugh.
Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor had 17 points for Tech. She scored in double figures for the fifth time in the past seven games.
“It just comes with chemistry and time and building trust with teammates,” Traylor said.
Traylor had five baskets Tuesday after scoring just four baskets in the previous two games combined.
“Took advantage … of opportunities that I had whenever the floor was spread,” she said.
UVA shot just 36% from the field.
Kitley tied her season high with her six blocks.
“Having a 6-6 presence, it’s hard to attack the basket or even go for your pull-up,” said UVA guard Amandine Toi, who had 15 points.
Virginia has been held under 57 points in each game of its five-game skid.
UVA turned over the ball 16 times Tuesday, resulting in 16 Tech points.
“Some of them were unforced turnovers — making bad decisions, especially in crucial moments,” said UVA guard Taylor Valladay, who had 16 points.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 but was one of three games UVA had to postpone because of COVID-19 issues in the Cavaliers’ program.
This was the first of five games in an 10-day span for UVA, including a Thursday visit to No. 20 North Carolina, a Sunday visit to No. 21 Duke, a Jan. 25 game against No. 19 Notre Dame and a Jan. 27 rematch with the Hokies.
“We’ve just experienced a lot in the last couple weeks,” Thompson said. “The next couple weeks are not going to be any different. But our goal is to continue to show up and continue to compete.”
Tech was 16 of 17 from the foul line. The Hokies made seven 3-pointers to UVA’s three.
Virginia Tech won despite shooting just 38.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range.
“They took us out of rhythm a little,” Brooks said. “We didn’t play our best.”
“We weren’t happy with exactly how we played today,” Traylor said. “Yeah, we won, but had we played somebody else, maybe not.”
Aisha Sheppard scored 11 points for Tech, while Eleah Parker had 12 points for UVA.