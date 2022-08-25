Korey Bridy (Monacan High) put off graduation so he could put on VMI uniform again

College students develop problem-solving skills. Korey Bridy faced a conundrum he dealt with in an unusual manner. He put off his VMI graduation so he could put on his Keydets uniform again.

Bridy, a Monacan High alum, was on track to graduate last spring at VMI, where he was a standout running back. Bridy had another season of eligibility, but couldn’t use it at VMI as a graduate. The school has no graduate school.

So Bridy entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season, during which he gained a team-leading 654 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He played in nine games, limited by a foot injury.

Some of the schools that contacted Bridy were concerned about the injury – torn Lisfranc ligament – and some wanted him to transfer at mid-semester, which did not interest Bridy. He was set on earning a VMI degree.

The longer Bridy’s portal process extended, the more he thought about the potential of returning to VMI, which lost its last three games to finish 6-5 (4-4 Southern Conference).

“Part of that (consideration) was because my senior season had gotten cut short,” said Bridy, a 6-foot 205-pounder. “And part was that we didn’t really end the season the way I felt like we should have. I wanted to come back, see what we could do, and finish strong.”

He discussed options with VMI coach Scott Wachenheim over the winter. It was determined that Bridy could reduce his second-semester academic schedule in such a way that it would not lead to spring graduation. He then could complete undergraduate requirements during this fall semester, allowing him to play a final season as a Keydet.

Bridy is also involved with a fall internship, and is now scheduled for a December graduation.

Problem solved. Now Bridy focuses on that “finish strong” part of his plan.

The foot seems to have recovered after a pair of surgeries, one to insert a plate and one to remove it. Bridy in 2021 was five-and-a-half games into a career-best season when the injury occurred vs. Chattanooga on Oct. 9.

“I had a moment in the locker room at halftime. I just was like, ‘All the hard work is really starting to pay off,’” said Bridy.

Two carries into the second half, he suffered the injury. “After that, my season was pretty much done,” said Bridy.

He is now the featured back in an offense dubbed “Fast and Furious.” New coordinator Patrick Ashford, the former receivers coach, succeeds Billy Cosh, who moved to the University of Richmond staff.

At UR, Cosh is joined by former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, who set VMI passing records, and ex-Keydets FCS All-American receiver Jakob Herres.

“Coach Cosh, he was one of my favorite coaches when he was here. He was a tough coach. He was always (demanding). But he did it because he knew what that person was capable of," said Bridy.

Bridy considers Udinski and Herres close friends.

"If we play them in the playoffs, I know I’ll be excited and everybody else will be, too," Bridy said.

VMI also has a new defensive coordinator, Nick Reveiz, who succeeds Tom Clark, now on the Hampden-Sydney staff after seven years at VMI. The father of Reveiz, Fuad Reveiz, was an NFL placekicker 1985-95 (Dolphins, Chargers, Vikings).

The Keydets, picked to finish seventh among nine in the SoCon, open on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Wake Forest.

“I feel like we’re just going to go in there and do the best we can and try to shock the world,” said Bridy. “Like, how great would that be, to start the season off with a win against Wake Forest?”