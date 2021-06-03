Kyle Battle, who's dealt with injuries while his father has battled Parkinson's, has ODU in the NCAAs

Sure, Battle plays baseball for Old Dominion. But in a more ethereal sense, he plays it for his family.

His mother and father have rarely missed a home during his college career, and have traveled the country cheering for him on the road. Watching their son compete has brought joy into their lives during trying times.

David, a former college football player at Doane University in Nebraska, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago, the same time Kyle was recovering from his first shoulder surgery, and suddenly the mindset he had worked to instill in his son became important again in his own life. David, 65, said his health is good thanks to his medication and daily walks and workouts.

On top of that, Diane, has been caring for her own mother while continuing to work full-time.

Sitting in the stands for ODU games has been a welcome distraction from those hardships. So extending this season with a Conference USA championship and berth in the NCAA tournament meant even more to Kyle.

“Both of them are amazing people. They’re the strongest people I know,” said Battle. “Just seeing them be able to still come out and support us, it’s nice to see.”