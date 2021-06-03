Kyle Battle, who's dealt with injuries while his father has battled Parkinson's, has ODU in the NCAAs

As he rounded the bases Sunday after hitting the go-ahead home run to clinch Old Dominion's first NCAA baseball tournament appearance since 2014, Kyle Battle couldn’t hide what the moment meant to him. And the Glen Allen native didn’t try to.
“I’ve never seen him that emotional coming around third,” said Battle’s mother, Diane. “Usually, Kyle hits a home run and just trots the bases. I’ve never seen him that happy.”
His coaches and teammates could see it, too.
“Seeing him come around second, just seeing the pure joy on his face when he looked into his teammates there. We hadn’t won the game yet, but it kind of felt like it,” said ODU coach Chris Finwood. “He’s such a humble, even-keel kid. For him to display that kind of emotion, that had to be a big, big moment for him.”
The moment had been five years challenging years in the making, an injury-plagued journey that dropped Battle from being a freshman All-American to being a senior with his potential final season cut short and no offers to play professionally.
“The main thing is stay focused. Stay positive,” said Battle’s father, David. “That’s something we taught Kyle growing up. You’re going to have setbacks.”
Battle’s joy in extending the season had as much to do with his parents as it did all he had been through.
Sure, Battle plays baseball for Old Dominion. But in a more ethereal sense, he plays it for his family.
His mother and father have rarely missed a home during his college career, and have traveled the country cheering for him on the road. Watching their son compete has brought joy into their lives during trying times.
David, a former college football player at Doane University in Nebraska, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago, the same time Kyle was recovering from his first shoulder surgery, and suddenly the mindset he had worked to instill in his son became important again in his own life. David, 65, said his health is good thanks to his medication and daily walks and workouts.
On top of that, Diane, has been caring for her own mother while continuing to work full-time.
Sitting in the stands for ODU games has been a welcome distraction from those hardships. So extending this season with a Conference USA championship and berth in the NCAA tournament meant even more to Kyle.
“Both of them are amazing people. They’re the strongest people I know,” said Battle. “Just seeing them be able to still come out and support us, it’s nice to see.”
This year, they’ve seen their son – finally healthy after a pair of shoulder injuries and a broken hand slowed him the past three years – turn in a standout season. The Monarchs’ leadoff hitter and left fielder leads the conference and ranks 14th in the nation with 18 home runs.
“The injury bug got him and the kid just wasn’t able to do all the things that he wanted to and was talented enough to,” said Finwood. “Because he was hurt. But he kept fighting, kept fighting and kept working. Worked his tail off for us and it’s so wonderful to see him finally healthy.”
Finwood calls Battle’s story “the next step up from special.” It’s why the coach didn’t hesitate to tell Battle he’d have a spot on ODU’s roster after the 2020 season – what would have been Battle’s senior year – was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s why that offer stood even after Battle tore the labrum in his left shoulder during his summer ball season, ending his hopes of getting a free agent contract to turn pro and making it questionable if he’d be physically ready ton contribute at Old Dominion in the spring.
Finwood’s loyalty has been rewarded not just by the gaudy numbers Battle has put up – he’s hitting .326 with 66 runs scored and 59 RBIs in 55 games – but with the leadership the veteran has brought back to the program.
That combination of contributions is part of the reason the Monarchs are the No. 1 seed in the Columbia, S.C. regional this weekend. Unable to host because of their own facilities, ODU is the top seed but playing at South Carolina. Its first game is Friday against Jacksonville. South Carolina and Virginia play in the site’s other game.
David and Diane will be there in the stands, as they have for so much of their son’s career.
“He doesn’t say a lot. I think he says more to everyone else about how he feels about us being there than the does to us,” said Diane. “But I know he like us there.”
NOTE: Freshman second baseman Carter Trice (Lee Davis) was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. The Conference USA freshman of the year leads the Monarchs with a .359 batting average.
