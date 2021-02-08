Lacking toughness in the paint, UVA defense isn't quite at its normal level

This year, UVA’s pack is anchored by a dramatically different talent. At 7-foot-1, senior Jay Huff is a dynamic shot blocker who has improved his footwork and positioning during his years in Tony Bennett’s system.

Huff ranks second in the ACC this season, blocking 2.3 shots per game going into Wednesday’s road date at Georgia Tech. He has the ability to not just impact, but take over a game as a rim protector.

Duke experienced that late last season, when Huff blocked 10 shots, including one on Vernon Carey in the game’s final seconds to seal the Virginia victory.

“When we played him last year, Huff was pretty good on the back line,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski quipped Monday. “We’ve experienced him. I think they’re still pretty tough.”

But with just about 230 pounds stretched over the 85 inches of his frame, Huff doesn’t have the size to bang around much in the lane and has never really demonstrated that sort of nasty disposition, either. That measure of toughness and edge appears to be lacking from this year’s UVA squad.