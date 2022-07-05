"Larry Doby Day" carries a Virginia Union University accent

A short work week began with a memorable day for Richmond sports fans. July 5 was the day in 1975 that Arthur Ashe, a Richmond native, became the first Black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

There’s another notable July 5 anniversary for Richmond residents, though not nearly as well known. In 1947, Larry Doby became the first Black man in Major League Baseball's American League. Doby joined Cleveland's team 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers of the National League.

Doby’s Richmond connection: he attended Virginia Union University.

Doby was born in South Carolina, but moved to New Jersey when he was 14. According to various articles and biographies, Doby began college course work at Long Island University. He transferred during his first year to Virginia Union primarily because of the opportunity to participate in the school’s well-regarded ROTC program as the United States’ involvement with World War II grew.

Before the end of his freshman year, Doby received his draft notice and served in the Navy until January of 1946.

Prior to Doby’s military service, he was a member of Virginia Union’s 1942 basketball team that won the CIAA championship, according to the school. Doby, who averaged about 10 points as a Panther, was inducted to the VUU hall of fame in 2013.

Doby focused on baseball after leaving VUU and as an outfielder was a seven-time MLB All-Star in Cleveland, finishing his 13-year career with a batting average of .283, 253 homers and 970 RBI. He managed the Chicago White Sox in 1978, was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998, and died at age 79 in 2003.

Cleveland retired Doby’s No. 14 in 1994.

According to the Baseball Hall of Fame, “Doby suffered the same indignities as Jackie Robinson, but his struggles did not get the media attention Robinson’s received. Whether it was being forced to stay in separate hotels or eat in separate restaurants on the road, or not being accepted by some of his teammates, Doby persevered.”