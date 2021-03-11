Last-second 3-pointer lifts UVA to quarterfinal victory at ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sam Hauser was great, Trey Murphy III was clutch, but it was freshman guard Reece Beekman who hit the shot that sent top-seeded Virginia into the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

Beekman’s corner 3 at the buzzer lifted UVA to a 72-69 win Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“That’s what March is,” said Hauser. “We’re playing for a lot. Reece made a huge shot at the end.”

Hauser scored 21 points despite struggling from beyond the 3-point arc, and Murphy hit a trio of late second-half 3-pointers and a pair of free throws with 1:16 to go as UVA survived another offensive onslaught from Buddy Boeheim.

The Syracuse guard scored 31 points, the last two on game-tying free throws with 29 seconds to play.

Virginia advances to play the winner of the Georgia Tech-Miami game.

Murphy scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, including knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers with 2:53 to go to help Virginia pull out a thrilling win in its 2021 tournament debut.

UVA drilled Syracuse 81-58 on Jan. 25. In that game, the Cavaliers hit 14 3-pointers, including seven from Hauser. They held Boeheim to just nine points.